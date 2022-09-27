For a healthy lifestyle, a good night’s sleep is just as important as a regular workout or a balanced diet. In fact, researchers claim insufficient sleep has direct damaging effects on your body. Right from hormones, and physical performance, to brain function. Not just an unhealthy sleep schedule or insufficient sleep can lead to weight gain and disease overall immunity. If your busy life has been forcing you to cut down on your precious sleep or over the years your quality of sleep has declined, you have got to read on for 16 tips on how to sleep better at night naturally.

After all, if not managed well, an inconsistent sleep schedule can have a lasting detrimental impact on your physical as well as mental well-being. Whether you want to maintain your weight, your skin, or even your overall immunity; the quality and quantity of your sleep play a more important role than you seem to realize. Ahead, you will find 16 scientifically proven tips on how to sleep better at night naturally but before that let us understand the basics of sleep. What is sleep?

In simple words, sleep is an integral function of your body that allows it to rest. When you sleep, you allow your body to rest physically while giving your mind a chance to recharge. A night of healthy sleep can help you rejuvenate your energy levels and help you be alert when you wake up. Not just that, healthy sleep promotes overall physical and mental well-being. The absence of quality sleep can even affect the basic abilities of your brain. On the other hand, if you have been sleeping well, you can concentrate better, reason clearly, and efficiently process memories. Typically, a healthy adult requires seven to nine hours of daily nightly sleep. It is important to remember children and teenagers substantially need more sleep than adults. Children below the age of five particularly require more sleep. Your work commitments, everyday stressors, or even a disorderly bedroom environment can affect your sleep. In some cases, there are severe medical conditions that might prevent you from getting enough healthy sleep. Apart from that absence of a balanced diet or a healthy lifestyle can also impact sleep health. Keep reading to understand how to sleep better at night but before that let us understand the stages of sleep. Stages of Sleep

When wondering how to sleep better at night, understanding the stages of sleep is important. Once you fall asleep, your body is supposed to follow a fixed sleep cycle that consists of four stages or phases. The first three stages are referred to as non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, while the last or fourth stage is called rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Stage 1 NREM: This is the first stage of light sleep where you transition from wakefulness and sleep.

Stage 2 NREM: This is the second NREM sleep stage which is characterized by deeper sleep. Typically, it is the longest of the four sleep stages.

Stage 3 NREM: This is the third sleep stage that’s responsible for making you feel revived and alert when you wake up.

REM: The first REM stage typically occurs around 90 minutes after you have fallen asleep. This is the stage of sleep where you dream. With age, the duration of the REM stage decreases. These four stages of sleep repeat cyclically all through the night until you wake up. The importance of healthy sleep Most adults need a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night. This not only ensures healthy energy levels when you wake up, but ensures good cognitive health and healthy behavioral functions. Studies have shown insufficient sleep can lead to serious repercussions like attention lapses, decreased cognition, slowed reactions, and severe mood shifts. The tricky part is humans develop a certain tolerance for sleep deprivation, which makes you feel the lack of sleep doesn't affect you negatively, but consistent lack of sleep can make the body more prone to severe diseases and medical conditions including obesity, heart diseases, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, poor mental health, and even early death. Establish sleep hygiene

Health organizations like the CDC1, the National Institutes of Health2, the National Institute on Aging, and the American Academy of Family Physicians recommend a few strategies to inculcate sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is nothing but certain strategies that help you inculcate healthy sleep habits. Here are the four categories of how to get better sleep hygiene: Create a Sleep-Inducing Bedroom

Optimize Your Sleep Schedule

Craft a Pre-Bed time Routine

Foster Pro-Sleep Habits During the Day However, each category of tips on how to sleep better at night can have a set of specific actions that suit you and your body’s needs to help you fall asleep easier to fall easier and stay asleep for a healthy duration. If you wish to establish better sleep hygiene right away, read on for a list of 15 evidence-based tips on how to sleep better at night, all naturally. Here are 16 evidence-based tips to sleep better at night: 1. Increase your daily light exposure during the day When you increase your light exposure during the day, you strengthen your body’s natural time-keeping clock also known as the circadian rhythm. A healthy circadian rhythm ensures the healthy functioning of the brain, body, and hormones. By simply exposing yourself to natural sunlight or any bright light during the day you can make sure your circadian rhythm is healthy. Healthy light exposure during the day can grant you all the necessary daytime energy while boosting the quality as well as the duration of nighttime sleep. Studies have shown even people with insomnia responded positively to increased light exposure during the day. 2. Reduce bright or blue light exposure post evening While exposure to bright light is beneficial during the day, post evening, it can do just the opposite. To ensure a healthy quality of sleep, it is advised to limit light exposure during the night. When you expose yourself to plenty of light at night, it tricks your mind into believing it's still daytime which impacts your circadian rhythm. The human body naturally releases hormones like melatonin as the sun sets which is meant to help the body relax however with artificial lights this natural process is disrupted.

Blue light is the light emitted by your electronic devices including your smartphones and your computers. When exposed to blue light in large amounts, particularly post-evening, it can severely disrupt your natural circadian rhythm. Here is a list of easy ways you can reduce nighttime your daily blue light exposure: Wear glasses that are equipped to block blue light.

Switch on the block blue light filter on your laptop, computer, or your smartphone.

Install applications to block blue light for IOS or android devices.

Try to avoid watching TV for at least two hours before bed. 3. Cut down on liquids before bed A number of people complain of frequent urination during the night. This condition is medically known as nocturia. Not only does this affect the quality of sleep but is very troublesome. One easy way to avoid this problem can be avoiding fluid intake at least 2 hours before bed. To manage your hydration levels make sure you drink water throughout the day. Also, try to use the bathroom one last time before you sleep. It is important to understand, you must consult the doctor if the nocturia is serious and particularly troublesome.

4. Cut down caffeine post evening While caffeine has several health benefits, one of them includes enhancing the feeling of alertness. When consumed in the morning, it might work in your favor, however, when consumed late in the evening, caffeine can stimulate your nervous system which potentially stops your body from naturally slowing down at night. Studies reveal that consumption of caffeine approximately 6 hours before bed can worsen sleep quality quite severely. Try and cut down caffeine consumption after 3–4 P.M. or simply switch to decaffeinated beverages past 4 PM.

5. Avoid long daytime naps If you have trouble sleeping at night, you must avoid irregular or long naps. While short naps can be beneficial, if you sleep for long hours during the day, you might end up disrupting your body’s natural or internal clock. A study regarding the same revealed participants who took daytime naps ended up being sleepier during the day. Another study revealed that 30-minute (or shorter) naps work to improve daytime brain function. On the other hand longer naps work to disrupt the sleep quality at night. However, if you have been taking regular daytime naps and sleeping well at night, you don’t need to worry. But, if you find it difficult to sleep at night, try shortening your daytime naps. 6. Try to create a fixed sleep schedule Once you have inculcated a consistent schedule of waking up and sleeping every day, you train your body’s circadian rhythm on a set loop. The goal is to align the circadian rhythm with the sunrise and sunset. When you wake up and sleep at the same time for a consistent period of time, you can automatically improve the quality of your sleep. A study on how to get a good night sleep revealed that participants who had irregular sleeping patterns reported poor sleep health. Researchers claim that an irregular sleep schedule affects the circadian rhythm while reducing the natural melatonin levels. With a consistent sleep cycle on weekdays as well as weekends, you can achieve significantly better sleep health. 7. Take a natural melatonin supplement Melatonin is a crucial sleep hormone that signals your brain to relax and helps you sleep. The body is naturally equipped to release melatonin at night. But, with bright lights and electronic devices, the natural melatonin secretion is disrupted. Melatonin supplements are a quick solution to fix this loss of melatonin. Several studies reveal that melatonin supplements are effective in inducing quality sleep at night. In fact, studies have even revealed, melatonin supplements do not have any withdrawal effects. However, before you incorporate any supplements, you must consult with your medical health provider. There are certain foods that are rich in melatonin or can induce natural melatonin production in the body, these food items can be called natural melatonin supplements. Common natural melatonin supplements are, Eggs, milk, and fish are high in melatonin content. However, if you follow a vegan diet or are looking for plant-based melatonin foods, you must go for nuts, mushrooms, goji berries, cereals, and sprouted legumes or seeds. It is advised to consume melatonin-rich food at night to help you fall asleep quickly and achieve complete rest.

8. Count on these natural supplements If you are wondering how to get good sleep, apart from melatonin, you can consider adding these natural supplements to your daily routine. Here is a list of natural supplements that work to induce relaxation and sleep without any side effects.

Lavender: Lavender is a powerful herb that’s flooded with health benefits. You can incorporate lavender in many forms, including lavender tea or even lavender oil. It is naturally calming and is filled with the natural sedentary effect that promotes sleep.

Ginkgo biloba: This natural herb promotes better sleep quality and relaxation. Not just that, Ginkgo biloba promotes the reduction of stress and improves overall immunity.

Glycine: Studies have revealed glycine works to enhance overall sleep quality.

Valerian root: Research claims that valerian root works to induce sleep and enhance sleep quality.

Magnesium: Studies have shown magnesium can induce relaxation and improve sleep quality.

L-theanine: L-theanine is an amino acid that works to promote relaxation and sleep. Pick your favorite supplement and try to incorporate it into your nightly regimen. It is wise to talk to a medical professional before incorporating anything new into your daily routine to avoid any interactions or side effects.

9. Cut down on your alcohol intake Studies have shown that even having a few drinks at night can severely impact your natural sleep cycle. In fact, researchers reveal alcohol works to worsen the symptoms of sleep apnea, snoring and unhealthy sleep patterns. Not just that, alcohol can negatively impact melatonin production. Another study on how to sleep better at night revealed alcohol consumption at night leads to increased human growth hormone (HGH) which also impacts the natural melatonin production and leads to difficulty sleeping. 10. Improve your bedroom environment

An optimized bedroom environment can definitely work to induce a calming and relaxed feeling which naturally induces healthy sleep. If you are wondering how to improve your bedroom environment, it can incorporate a number of factors including, the temperature, noise levels, lights, and even the furniture. Studies reveal that loud external noise, like traffic noise, can lead to serious sleep disturbances. Another study on how to sleep better at night reveals, a better bedroom environment which meant less noise and low lights significantly improved overall sleep quality. The goal is to curate a bedroom that’s clean, quiet, and relaxing. 11. Change your bed, mattress, and pillow If you haven't been sleeping well for quite a long time chances are, it’s time to change your mattress or pillow or both. Apart from that the quality of your bed also affects your sleep. Studies reveal a change in the mattress can reduce back pain, and shoulder pain and even help you get rid of back stiffness while improving the quality of your sleep. How to pick the best mattress or pillows is very subjective. When it comes to the question of how to sleep better at night naturally consult your healthcare provider about getting your new mattress for optimum efficacy. 12. Optimise the bedroom temperature When it comes to ways to sleep better establishing a healthy bedroom temperature works. A suitable bedroom temperature can not only make you more comfortable but positively affect your sleep quality. You might have already noticed, when you travel to extremely hot locations it is slightly difficult to sleep. A study on how to sleep better at night regarding this revealed that bedroom temperature impacted sleep quality even more than external noise. Other studies claim that higher bedroom temperature leads to higher body temperature which decreases the overall quality of sleep. The suitable temperature might vary from person to person however, typically 70°F (20°C) is suitable for most people. 13. Try to avoid eating late at night Another way you can induce a better sleep cycle is by avoiding eating late at night. Eating late at night can negatively impact your sleep quality as it impacts HGH and melatonin secretion. Make sure all your high-carb meals are eaten at least 4 hours before you go to bed to ensure healthy sleep. In fact, a study revealed low-carb diets for dinner improve sleep quality. When you consume large meals before your bedtime it leads to serious hormonal disruption. If you feel you must much late at night, you could always go for healthier low-carb snacks that may serve as natural sleep supplements. 14. Try to relax your schedule in the evening

With a relaxed schedule in the evening, it is easier to keep a relaxed mindset. There are certain relaxation techniques that you must incorporate into your pre-sleep routine. Consistency with relaxation techniques before sleeping can even treat symptoms of severe sleep disorders including insomnia. A study on how to sleep better at night reveals a relaxing massage before sleeping can induce better sleep quality in people who were physically unwell. Other relaxation techniques include listening to calming music and reading a relaxing book, along with other activities like a hot bath, a foot bath, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and even visualization. 15. Rule out health conditions or sleep disorders If you have been having difficulty sleeping for a consistent period of time, you must rule out severe health conditions or sleep disorders. While there could be ailments like cough or a habit of snoring. But, it could be sleep apnea which leads to interrupted breathing. This sleep disorder is very common. Studies show that 24% of men and 9% of women in the US have sleep apnea. Other medically diagnosed sleep disorders may include sleep movement disorders and circadian rhythm sleep/wake disorders. These are common if you have been working the night shift. You must talk to your healthcare provider to rule out such issues. 16. Incorporate exercise