17 Probiotics for women for a healthy and happy lifestyle

Probiotics have been hailed for years for their ability to regulate digestive health and even support a healthy immune system. But, of course, everyone has different needs. That’s why probiotics for niche groups like probiotics for women have become popular. A probiotic is a living microorganism that may benefit a person when consumed in the right amounts. Probiotics mainly consist of bacteria, but some yeasts could also be probiotics. Probiotics live throughout the body and are especially prevalent in the digestive tract, where they may inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms. Gut bacteria also have many other functions, including supplying essential nutrients. Taking probiotic supplements may benefit the beneficial bacteria naturally found in a person’s body.

The main job of probiotics, or good bacteria, is to maintain a healthy balance in your body. Think of it as keeping your body in neutral. When you are sick, bad bacteria enters your body and increases in number. This knocks your body out of balance. Good bacteria work to fight off the bad bacteria and restore the balance within your body, making you feel better.





1. They keep your organs healthy

The gut, which is what probiotics help with the most, interacts with the brain and lots of other organ systems. Eating right probiotics helps not only with a great gut health, but also keeping the other organs healthy.

2. They help with gut health

Probiotics are mostly used to maintain your gastrointestinal tract healthy and functioning properly. If people have normal gut function, and if they’re not bloated, then they don’t have any issues.

3. They prevent urinary tract infections

If you're one of the 40-60 percent of women who experience urinary tract infections, or UTIs, with some regularity, you may benefit from popping probiotics. They can help reduce the frequency in which you experience them. When they do occur, those microorganisms may help subdue the dreadful symptoms that often accompany UTIs.

4. They bolster immunity

If you get sick often, probiotics might be the immune booster you've been looking for. They've been shown to strengthen immunity by enriching and replenishing the good bacteria in the body.

5. They restore good bacteria

Probiotics can help recover beneficial microorganisms afterward and help keep the ratio of good to bad bacteria in balance.

6. They prevent traveller’s diarrhoea

Next time you pack your travel beauty bag, slip a shelf-stable probiotic in there to preempt bathroom emergencies. It can improve your intestinal health to fix issues with constipation or diarrhoea.

7. They improve fertility

Trying to conceive can be tough, but probiotics may make it easier as research shows that having a good ratio of certain probiotic strains can improve your odds.

8. They treat vaginal infections

Probiotics can ward off vaginal yeast infections, urogenital infections, and bacterial vaginosis by keeping the vaginal microbiome in balance.

9. They clear up skin problems

Whether applied topically or taken orally, probiotics can potentially help patients with skin issues such as acne, rosacea, and eczema.

10. They boost digestion

Those microbes in your lower intestinal tract are responsible for helping you digest food, and taking probiotics can help keep everything running smoothly. Probiotics may also help reduce gastrointestinal symptoms, including gas, bloating, and constipation.

1. Animalis

It is helpful in aiding digestion and fighting food-borne bacteria. It’s also thought to boost your immune system.

2. Breve

This species lives in your digestive tract and in the vagina. In both places, it fights off infection-causing bacteria, or yeast. It helps your body absorb nutrients by fermenting sugars. It also breaks down plant fibre to make it digestible.

3. Longum

This species lives in your gastrointestinal tract. It helps break down carbohydrates and can also be an antioxidant.

4. L. Acidophilus

This species is found in the small intestine and in the vagina. It helps digestion and may help fight off vaginal bacteria. You can find it in yogurt and fermented soy products.

5. Lactis

This is derived from raw milk. It breaks down lactose, or milk sugar. It also serves as a starter for buttermilk, cottage cheese and other cheeses.

6. L. Reuteri

This species is found in the intestine and mouth. It decreased the oral bacteria that cause tooth decay. It’s also thought to help the digestive system.

17 Prebiotics for women for a healthy lifestyle:

Scroll down and take a look at the top prebiotics for women for a healthy and happy lifestyle.

In a study involving 48 women, 83 percent experienced significant improvements, after having these probiotics, in recurrent BV symptoms like vaginal odour, pH balance, itching, and discharge compared to commercial-grade probiotics! The most researched prebiotic, PREFORPRO, is paired with a patented Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium to optimise gut health. It ensures the proper breakdown of food and supports gut health. These gluten and filler free vegetable capsules are shown to pass the digestive system and make it to the vaginal flora. This allows for the biotics to work as an antibacterial supplement for balanced pH for the prevention of chronic vaginitis issues.

Price: $34.99

Buy Now

These Probiotic Pearls may be small, but they provide powerful digestive support. Their advanced triple-layer coating ensures that the probiotics inside are protected from heat, air, and stomach acid so they can be delivered to your intestine. It helps support vaginal and digestive health. With lactobacillus probiotic strains to support healthy vaginal and urinary tract health, support digestive balance and immune health. It helps protect against occasional bloating, constipation, and digestive discomfort.

Price:$11.22

Buy Now

These probiotic supplements help promote digestion, immune support and feminine health. This science backed cranberry extract provides powerful antioxidants. It contains patented and science backed ProCran, a cranberry extract which naturally contains proanthocyanidins - a key cranberry antioxidant. Cranberries support your immune system, protect your body from free radicals, and support urinary tract health. It contains organic prebiotics and natural vegan probiotics for a complete synbiotic to support digestive health, urinary tract support and immune system.

Price: $21.97

Buy Now

This daily probiotic for women, containing 50 billion CFUs from 16 clinically proven strains, helps support digestive and immune health. It contains specially selected Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Lactobacillus reuteri that may help boost a healthier vaginal flora and urinary tract. It provides necessary nutrition for probiotics to thrive. Probiotics and prebiotics work together to deliver digestive health benefits. This carefully formulated blend is also enforced with organic cranberry extract to help maintain vaginal health and relieve urinary tract infections. The delayed release delivery allows probiotics to remain intact in stomach acid and reach your intestinal tract alive for optimised potency.

Price: $17.49

Buy Now

This once daily probiotic supplement contains Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacteria for digestive health and constipation relief. Specially formulated probiotics for women's specific health needs contain L. reuteri and L. fermentum for vaginal health. This dietary supplement has 50 billion CFU and 16 probiotics for immune system health. This 50 billion probiotics supplement comes in 30 one daily capsules.

Price: $26.54

Buy Now

These strains include Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Reuteri, Bifidobacterium Bifidum, Bifidobacterium Breve, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Bifidobacterium Longum. This premium quality, vegan probiotic supplement blend is developed in plant-based cultures. Prebiotics are what fuels probiotics. As such, our powder includes prebiotic fibre from organic Jerusalem artichoke and organic tapioca. They come in easy-to-swallow vegan pullulan capsules, which ensure acid-resistance and survival in your gut. They are also freeze dried to keep them active without refrigeration.

Price: $31.49

Buy Now

This 1 veggie capsule comes in 4 powerful ingredients , 120 billion probiotics, raw prebiotics, natural enzymes, and organic cranberry extract - all specially designed to tailor to women’s specific needs. Women are much more prone to antibiotics, toxins and trauma, which can easily destroy good bacteria in our body and weaken our immune system, thus making us vulnerable to yeast overgrowth. Therefore, this 4-in-1 blend is specially researched to replenish beneficial intestinal flora, restore gut balance, reduce bloating and mood swings, and strengthen immune function to better control overgrowth.

Price: $19.47

Buy Now

These probiotics contain five clinically proven strains, setting it apart from other probiotics for women. This unique blend helps maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria in your body. It is powered by a unique blend of proven probiotics designed for a woman's specific needs. A multi-strain probiotic blend for women that works naturally with your body to support vaginal, digestive and immune health in a convenient once daily capsule. It is safe for pregnant women and will balance the female body.

Price: $23.74

Buy Now

With a blend of 12 specially selected strains to reflect the natural diversity of your gut, this women’s probiotic helps restore digestive harmony and is gluten free, dairy free and soy free. Did you know your gut is home to 70 percent of your immune system. This probiotic for women supports both digestive and immune health, plus the potent Lactobacillus formula helps support vaginal health.

Price: $15.48

Buy Now

These probiotics contain 120 billion CFUs and 30 proven strains, providing the highest number of CFUs and the most researched probiotics strains. The formula is specially designed for women's specific health needs with unsurpassed quality and value. It is enhanced with organic cranberry extract and natural plant-based digestive enzymes as well as water-soluble prebiotics fibre to help support the gut, immune and vaginal health. All the ingredients work synergistically to maximise their strength and maintain natural gastrointestinal and urinary tract balance. Cranberry is considered to be a superfood due to its high nutrient and antioxidant content. Organic cranberry extract is added in this formula with powerful antioxidants to help protect your body from free radicals. It helps support immune health and urinary tract detox and protection without the sugar and calories.

Price: $15.29

Buy Now

These probiotics are shipped with 90 tablets for a 45 day supply, containing 60 billion CFUs and 14 strains per serving to build up a stronger digestive and immune system. More CFUs mean more effectiveness to balance the microbiome in your intestines to support female health. This probiotic features delayed-release and 3 layers protective technology, allowing strains to survive stomach acid and bile then reach deep into the intestine for optimised potency. These prebiotics and probiotics including 14 strains are effective for women's health. Cranberry and D-Mannose are good for urinary tract health and vaginal health. They can relieve inflammation during skincare, reduce bloating and gassy issues, relieve constipation or diarrhoea to get on a more regular bathroom schedule.

Price: $12.92

Buy Now

This stomach friendly supplement provides friendly bacteria for the digestive system. Acidophilus is friendly bacteria for the digestive system. It contains over 100 million active Lactobacillus Acidophilus. Quality, consistency and scientific research has resulted in vitamins and nutritional supplements of unrivalled excellence. Using the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science and the finest ingredients, these supplements are of unsurpassed quality and value.

Price: $9.49

Buy Now

This supplement naturally helps soothe occasional abdominal discomfort, gas, and bloating. One capsule a day helps to maintain your digestive system’s natural balance. Align uses only caramel derived from food-grade sugar to colour its capsules. The same quality probiotic, with a simple, clean formula engineered to deliver an effective dose. Align is gluten-free, soy-free, and vegetarian. Align contains the probiotic strain Bifidobacterium 35624, which works naturally to supplement your digestive system with good bacteria.

Price: $46.49

Buy Now

These probiotics help with vaginal itching relief, vaginal discharge, vaginosis treatment, support healthy intestinal function, bladder support and help support vaginal health. All-Natural Supplement formula that is the ultimate women's probiotic. It is great for restoration and maintenance of vaginal acidity. Perfect before/after intimacy since it supports vaginal odour. It promotes optimal vaginal health and candida support with candida balance and candida cleanse by method of balancing pH. No more female odour, female smell, vaginal discharge with this daily supplement for women.

Price: $37.95

Buy Now

Take this stimulant-free Greenselect Phytosome daily with a reduced-calorie diet for weight loss. Greenselect is a caffeine-free extract from green tea. It contains probiotics and organic prebiotics with natural green tea extract that has been shown to support detoxification. With our diet pills you can be assured that our formula has been formulated to support weight loss and detox. These daily probiotic and organic prebiotic with digestive enzymes promote gut health and balance. This formula contains Capsimax to help promote fat burning. These professional-grade probiotic appetite regulation weight loss pills are designed to support weight loss and digestive health.

Price: $25.82

Buy Now

These probiotics for women help to maintain vaginal and urinary tract health while supporting normal vaginal pH levels. This formula contains 8 strains of probiotics. Good Girl Probiotics helps to maintain a balanced vaginal pH and healthy levels of vaginal yeast. This unique, gynaecologist-recommended probiotic helps support 3 key areas: reproductive health organs, the gut, and the immune system. This supplement is gluten-free and dairy-free.

Price: $22.49

Buy Now

The pre and probiotics for women feature a unique delivery system that acts like no other. This prebiotic fibre and probiotic blend delivers 15 times more live bacteria directly to the intestinal tract. This expertly formulated prebiotics and probiotics for women and men help nourish existing good bacteria in the digestive tract and provide additional beneficial bacteria for balanced protection and relief. This probiotic and gut health supplements for women offer effective relief from bloating, gas pain and common IBS symptoms. These probiotic pearls may also help prevent future problems from arising. It provides a patented time-release formula, so you can simply take your daily probiotic in the morning and feel relief and support throughout the entire day.

Price: $21.48

Buy Now

1. Probiotics are most effective when they have been taken on an empty stomach to make sure the good bacteria makes it to the gut as quickly as possible.

2. The best time to take a probiotic is either first thing in the morning before eating breakfast or before going to sleep at night.

3. Consistency is key. For optimal health benefits of probiotics, it is best to take your supplement daily. Establishing a routine around when to take your probiotic can make it easier to remember.

4. It is recommended to take probiotics ideally on an empty stomach (i.e. 2-3 hours after your last meal and 30 minutes prior to the next meal), so the probiotic bacteria can move through the stomach as fast as possible.

5. Many people see an improvement in the effectiveness of probiotics by taking them before breakfast as part of their morning routine.

6. If you do eat before or after taking your probiotics, it is best to make it a small, easily digestible meal or a light snack.

1. They may cause unpleasant digestive symptoms

While most people do not experience side effects, the most commonly reported reaction to bacteria-based probiotic supplements is a temporary increase in gas and bloating. To reduce the likelihood of side effects, start with a low dose of probiotics and slowly increase to the full dosage over a few weeks. This can help your body adjust to them.

2. It may trigger headaches

Amines can excite the central nervous system, increase or decrease blood flow and may trigger headaches in people sensitive to the substance. Keeping a food diary including any headache symptoms you might experience can help clarify whether fermented foods are problematic for you.

3. Some strains can increase histamine levels

Histamine is a molecule that is normally produced by your immune system when it detects a threat. When histamine levels rise, blood vessels dilate to bring more blood to the affected area. This process creates redness and swelling in the affected area, and can also trigger allergy symptoms such as itching, watery eyes, runny nose or trouble breathing. People with histamine intolerance should avoid foods that contain excess histamine.

4. Some ingredients may cause adverse reactions

People with allergies or intolerances should read the labels of probiotic supplements carefully, since they might contain ingredients they could react to. Similarly, yeast-based probiotics should not be taken by those with yeast allergies. Instead, a bacteria-based probiotic should be used.

5. They can increase infection risk for some

Probiotics are safe for the vast majority of the population, but may not be the best fit for everyone. In rare cases, the bacteria or yeasts found in probiotics can enter the bloodstream and cause infections in susceptible individuals. However, the risk of developing an infection is very low, and no serious infections have been reported in clinical studies of the general population.

As a woman, our body goes through a lot of changes and differences already. In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, great digestive system, better gut health and vaginal health, consuming probiotics daily will be extremely helpful. Mentioned above are some of the best probiotics for women that will enhance your quality of life and your overall health.

