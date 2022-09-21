25 Best fruit and vegetable juices for healthy and glowing skin

When it comes to skincare, you might think expensive skincare products would make your skin glow. However, apart from factory-made moisturizers and acids, did you know that natural fruit and vegetable juices can make your skin healthy? So, in this article, we have listed some of the best fruit and vegetable juices that you can drink to achieve healthy and glowing skin. Let's dive right in! 30 Best Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Healthy and Glowing Skin

Below is a list of the 30 best fruit and vegetable juices that you can make at home and drink for healthy and glowing skin. We have also added some additional details about each of the juices and how they are beneficial for your skin. 1) Spinach Juice Spinach is a great source of Vitamins A and C and the leafy vegetable is known for its positive effects on the skin. Regularly consuming a glass of spinach juice can help you control the aging of your skin and reduce wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles. Although, it is worth noting that spinach juice might not suit the tastebuds of many! Nonetheless, its impact on the skin is truly commendable. So, if you want your skin to glow and remain healthy, start drinking spinach juice from today.

2) Aloe Vera Juice Aloe vera is essentially a succulent plant that has been considered a boon in the medicinal field, especially skincare, for a long time. Its anti-inflammatory properties make aloe vera a great natural product for treating skin disorders and improving the appearance of the skin. However, making aloe vera juice at home can be a bit difficult. So, we'd suggest you keep a stock of packaged aloe vera juices for regular consumption. It can reduce your skin blemishes and give it an all-day glow. 3) Mosambi Juice Mosambi juice, one of my favorites, is a pretty great fruit juice for those with dry skin as it can make it softer. Furthermore, Mosambi contains Vitamin C, which helps reduce bodily toxins and in turn, reduces the visibility of spots and blemishes on the skin. It also has anti-bacterial effects and protects the skin from various infections. And the best part, it is one of the most delicious fruit juices out there, which thankfully, is also great for healthy skin.

4) Cucumber Juice Cucumber is a great element when it comes to healthy and glowing skin. It is rich in various vitamins like vitamin B, K, and B-6, and also contains caffeic acid and ascorbic acid that helps preserve water in the skin and keep it hydrated. So, having a glass of cucumber juice a day is really not a bad idea for attaining healthy and glowing skin. However, one of the best times to drink this juice is in the early morning, right after you wake up.

5) Lemon Juice Now, who does not love a refreshing glass of lemon juice? Lemon is an amazing cleanser and is widely used for its hydrating properties. It is highly rich in Vitamin C and helps the body produce more collagen, which in turn, keeps the skin healthy and rejuvenated. So, if you are looking for a simple juice that can help improve your skin, lemon juice is the one for you. You can also add some ginger to your lemon juice as it contains niacin and potassium which could give your skin a glow.

6) Apple Juice Apple is known to improve skin and slow the aging of the skin by reducing wrinkles. The fruit, other than keeping a doctor away, could also improve your skin's elasticity and make it firm. Apple has some amounts of Vitamin C and antioxidants that help improve the texture of your skin and give it a subtle glow. Furthermore, if you have scars and blemishes on your skin, consuming apple juice could help repair skin tissue damage and smoothen it.

7) Tomato Juice Tomato, believe it or not, contains something called lycopene, which is a bright red carotene usually found in red fruits and vegetables, that protects skin from UV damage. It also contains beta-carotene and together with lycopene, tomatoes can protect your skin from sunburn, pigmentation, and photoaging that are usually caused by harmful UV rays. So, if you live in a place where the sun shines bright, a glass of tomato juice is not a bad choice.

8) Beetroot Juice Beetroot is a vegetable that many hate, though if consumed daily, be it eating or drinking, can protect your skin cells from oxidative damage. Beetroots contain a thing called betalain, which is a red pigment and an anti-inflammatory agent. Hence, if you want your healthy and glowing skin to be protected, drink a glass of beetroot juice daily. 9) Orange Juice Much like lemon juice, orange juice is a great fruit juice to have if you want healthy and glowing skin. Orange is just like any other pulpy fruit and is rich in Vitamin C or ascorbic acid, which is primarily a strong antioxidant that helps keep skin healthy. Drinking orange juice daily also reduces the chance of having cardiovascular issues.

10) Papaya Juice Papaya juice is a pretty good fruit juice for healthy and glowing skin. Papaya contains the same beta-carotene as tomatoes, which is an essential element for healthy skin. Hence, intake of papaya juice, much like tomato juice, can help protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent sunburns and skin redness. 11) Broccoli Juice Okay, I know it sounds bad, but hear me out! Broccoli is a great source of Vitamin C and contains a compound called Lutein. While Vitamin C helps in brightening the skin, Lutein is a strong antioxidant that prevents the skin to dry out or have wrinkles. So, a glass of broccoli juice a day could improve your skin's health drastically, though it may taste a bit awkward.

12) Banana Juice Bananas are a great source of Vitamins E and C, both of which are good for the skin. These Vitamins are responsible for repairing, hydrating, and healing the skin. So, if you feel like your skin has been dry lately, try putting some fresh bananas along with some water and sugar in your juicer and consume a glass of healthy banana juice on a daily basis. Other than improving your skin, banana juice can also enhance your sleep, which also contributes to healthy and glowing skin.

13) Grape Juice If you love grapes like me, you'd be thrilled to know that consuming grape juice daily can be extremely beneficial to your skin. Grapes are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C. Together, these ingredients improve the production of collagen and cure acne. They also slow down the skin aging process and contributes to attaining healthy and glowing skin. 14) Pomegranate Juice Another fruit that can prevent your skin from aging is pomegranate. Consuming pomegranate juice daily can help renew your skin cells and keep your skin hydrated. Pomegranate also contains punicic acid and omega-three fatty acids that help the skin to retain its moisture for a longer period. So, if you want your skin to be healthy and glowing, start having one to two glasses of pomegranate juice on a daily basis.

15) Carrot Juice Carrot juice is a great source of carotenoids, a form of Vitamin A, which is extremely beneficial for the skin. It also contains antioxidants and flavonoids that can improve your immune system. Carrot is one of the healthiest vegetables and it is a really good vegetable for the skin as it can heal wounds and reduce inflammation. 16) Orange and Strawberry Oranges, on top of being an excellent source of vitamin C, are also great for cell damage repair. This juice is a delicious option for anyone who isn't a fan of healthy juices. For this juice, you will need to juice two oranges before chopping a cup of strawberries. In a blender, add both the juice and the juice and blend them for 30 seconds. This smoothie is not only good for your skin but also your gut. 17) Kale and Pinaepple Kale is rich in vitamins A, K, C, B6, Calcium, Potassium, and Calcium, Just to name a few. Combining Kale and Pineapple can be a great idea as Kale is definitely not known for being yummy. 1 cup of Kale has around 33 Calories and while Pineapple has around 164 calories. In a juice, kale and Pinaeple alternatively extract the maximum amount of juices. Make sure to try this recipe!

18) Grapefruit Juice A great replacement for all the expensive vitamin C serums. Applying lemons on your skin topically might not be a great idea, however, having juices that are rich in vitamins will solve all the skin concerns you might have. You can even combine oranges and grapefruits together for an extra dose of vitamin C. 19) Celery Juice Celery is a great source of Vitamin K, however, people who need to keep an eye on their sodium intake should avoid this drink. Because of its anti-inflammatory quality, Celery is a great choice for people struggling with acne. Start your day with a glass of freshly pressed Celery juice and your skin will thank you. 20) Guava Juice Guava Juice is a great source of minerals, calcium, and iron. Also, Guavas are an inherently low calories fruit so, it's safe to say that they can be included regularly in our diet. Guavas are also a fresh beverage to have on a hot afternoon, so feel free to make it even if you have perfect skin.

21) Mint Juice If you love the freshness of mint-flavored beverages, you'd be glad to hear that mint is a great antibacterial natural plant for good skin. It contains salicylic acid which is essential for clear and healthy skin. So, consuming a glass of mint juice can drastically improve the condition of your skin.

22) Amla Juice Amla or Indian gooseberry is a fruit that is rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help improve the skin. Other than providing multiple benefits for healthy and glowing skin, Amla is also known to be beneficial for a healthy lifestyle. Hence, you can consume this tangy fruit juice to improve your skin and keep your health at its best. 23) Baby Corn Juice Now, you might be thinking that this is an unusual addition to this list, but trust me when I say that baby corn juice is one of the best vegetable juices for healthy and glowing skin. The vegetable is a rich source of Vitamins A and C, both of which are good for the skin. It also contains antioxidants that help prevent oxidative effects on your skin. This is one of those unique vegetable juices that are really good for your skin. 24) Bottle Gourd Juice Bottle gourd juice is another unique fruit that is surprisingly good for the skin. Although it might not taste the best, bottle gourd contributes to healthy and glowing skin and rejuvenates it to slow down the aging process. However, you can make your bottle gourd juice taste better by adding some mint and coriander leaves along with some ginger and salt into the mix. Consume this daily for the best results on your skin. 25) Mango Juice Last but not the least, mango juice is also one of the best fruit juices for achieving healthy and glowing skin. Mangoes are rich in vitamins A, C, and E which contribute to better skin. The king of fruits also contains various ingredients that can heal wounds and make the skin smooth. However, it is worth noting that due to the nature of mangoes, this juice is not ideal for those who have diabetes as the sugar level of mangoes is pretty high.