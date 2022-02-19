3 Easy tips to keep yourself hydrated this summer

If you are a Delhiite, you might have started keeping your woolen aside. And rightly so. Summer is knocking at our doors. From stuffing your refrigerators with ice creams to cutting down on tea and coffee, there’s a lot we have already started doing to prevent ourselves from getting dehydrated.

However, no matter what we do, there are still chances that we may suffer from dehydration as soon as the summer kicks in.

So, here are a few easy tips that will help you keep yourself hydrated this summer without having to put in too much effort.

Drink plenty of water

The basic rule of hydration is to drink a lot of water. Drinking about 4 litres of water is advised for a young adult. Water prevents dehydration caused due to excessive sweating. Our body requires a lot of water for all the metabolic processes hence drinking less water may lead to dehydration resulting in unconsciousness.

Eat a lot of juicy fruits

Another best way to stay hydrated is to include juicy fresh fruits in your daily diet. Start your day with a bowl of fruits, and also consume them throughout the day. Grapes, watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, tangerines, and pomegranates are great options to beat the scorching heat. This will help make up for the lost water, keeping you active and energetic throughout the hot summer days.

Juice and lemonades are a great option

Another great way of keeping yourself hydrated is to drink fresh juice and lemonade. Don’t take to aerated drinks or soda as they may give you temporary relief from thirst but might do more damage to your body than good. Instead, drink homemade fresh juices and lemonades and see the difference for yourself.

However, if you continue to suffer from dehydration it might signal something severe and you should consult a doctor at the earliest for the best advice and proper treatment.

