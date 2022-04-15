3 Effective communication exercises that help couples grow closer

Every couple will go through a hard patch in their romantic relationship at some point. It is not only common but also highly natural for healthy relationships to have some relationship issues and seek in-person or online couples counselling. Often, the difficulties are directly or indirectly related to couple communication concerns, and if not addressed, they can lead to major relationship discomfort. Learning how to communicate effectively and honing those skills can be a game-changer in your relationship. Couples can benefit from healthy communication activities to assist them to figure out how to strengthen their romantic relationship.

Here are 3 effective communication exercises that can help your relationship grow.

1. Active listening exercise

We may appear to have a need to be correct at times. Active listening is a great method to change this. You don't interrupt your partner when they're expressing their wants or feelings in this activity, also known as uninterrupted active listening. You may believe you are being helpful by offering relationship advise or explanations when your partner is opening up to you, but this might be misconstrued since you believe you know more than your partner. The silent partner can provide verbal communication assistance through gestures and nonverbal communication cues, but they must refrain from speaking during the partner speaks.

2. Communication and trust-building exercise

Trust transmits feelings of emotional and physical security and develops through time as a result of honest, dependable, and direct communication. You can't have a long-lasting relationship until you have trust. Aside from communication, it's one of the most vital aspects of a partnership. Building and renewing trust can be a time-consuming task. Counsellors recommend several trust-building exercises for couples if you want to establish more trust in your relationship. One of the most famous scenes from "Titanic" shows Jack stretching out his hand to Rose and asking, "Do you trust me?" Fortunately, trust activities can be carried out in considerably less dramatic settings in regular life, but the idea remains the same.

3. Mirroring

When mirroring with your partner, pay attention to his or her thoughts and feelings and then repeat what was stated back to him or her. Your partner can then confirm or deny whether you were correct, and the conversation can continue until they believe they have been appropriately heard. The listener can then validate their partner's feelings. Even if you don't agree with everything expressed, at least you've heard your partner and can approach the argument with a greater understanding. This activity allows couples to practise expressing their feelings and perspectives, as well as active listening. It also allows partners to have the sensation of feeling fully heard, as well as to give and receive empathy and validation.

Trust is vital in any relationship. There are numerous things you can do to increase trust in your relationship. These are only a few suggestions to get you started.

