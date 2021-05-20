3 Expert approved ways to stay active and positive during lockdown

Just like 2020, now we need to again think of something to keep ourselves active, fit, happy, motivated and positive. So, Utsav Ghosh, Fitness Trainer and Founder of Transformation for Good gives us 3 easy ways to stay active during the lockdown.

It’s feeling as if we have got back to 2020 again due to the second wave of COVID 19 and the imposed lockdown. Earlier, in 2020 we did several things to stay entertained and maintain our sanity like having our loved ones on online meetings, making Dalgona coffee and posting pictures of it on social media, attending virtual weddings of our friends and family to send them good wishes etc. Now, it’s again the time to indulge in different activities to stay active, happy and positive amid lockdown. So, Utsav Ghosh, Fitness Trainer and Founder of Transformation for Good, gives us 3 ways to stay active in lockdown.

1-Exercise

The most efficient thing to do to stay fit and active in this lockdown is exercising. It can be anything like ups, squats, jumping jacks, lunges, pushups, planks, etc. These exercises increase the heart rate and metabolism.

On the other hand, Yoga is a way of exercising that keeps you calm and collected. It helps in the development of spirituality, maintains our sanity, improves positivity, and reduces stress. Calming and easy Yoga asanas include Suryanamaskar, Bhujangasana (Cobra pose), Dhanurasana (Bow pose) and Shavasana (Corpse Pose). If you want a more fun way to exercise, you can always try Zumba and join an online class to do it with others.

2-Meditation

Meditating is a way of relieving yourself off the stress and connecting to your spirituality. It is a way to stay mentally active and fit in a mentally draining time. During meditation, one has complete control over their breathing, which helps you to relax and increases the blood flow, it also improves immunity and helps in relieving pain. Meditation also helps in the long term because it helps a person to manage stressful situations.

3-Maintain the house by doing active housework

This is the perfect way to kill two birds with one stone. Doing housework can help you stay active and also keep the house hygienic, clean and clutter-free. Be it sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, dusting the furniture or cleaning out the drawers and closets, it's all a way to stay active. At the same time, you finish the house chores. Surprisingly, sweeping, vacuuming and mopping can burn up to 1000 calories a week. Like every other exercise, these household activities also promote metabolism and help in staying fit and active. These three ways are the easiest and best methods to stay active in the lockdown. Also Read: Pets and COVID 19: Here’s everything you need to know

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×