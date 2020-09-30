3 Food recipes to help lower your cholesterol level

Having a healthy heart is one of the most crucial steps you need to add in your daily routine. In order to do that, one needs to keep a check on their cholesterol level and make sure it’s not shooting up. Here are some food recipes that can help reduce cholesterol and ensure a balanced diet.

What is bad cholesterol? LDL (low-density lipoprotein) is what is actually called bad cholesterol that basically increases the risk of getting heart diseases and stroke. This cholesterol mainly comes from certain types of food you eat on a daily basis and, thus, can be avoided by keeping a regular check on your diet plan.

Any food intake has a direct effect on your cholesterol, it can clog your arteries with plaque and cause risks of getting a heart stroke.

Let’s have a look at some of the food recipes that can help reduce your cholesterol level and thus, reduce any chances of getting a heart stroke.

1. Oats Methi Muthia

Ingredients:

Oats ¾ cup

Fenugreek leaves

Carrot grated ¼ cup

Coriander leaves

Turmeric powder ½ teaspoon

Lemon juice 1 teaspoon

Ginger-green chilli paste 2 teaspoons

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Gram flour ¾ cup

Whole wheat flour

Salt

Sesame seeds

Yogurt

Oil

Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon

Cumin seeds

Curry leaves

Method:

Combine Oats and fenugreek leaves together with carrot, turmeric powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, ginger-green chilli paste, wheat flour, salt, sesame seeds and yogurt in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients together until in a doughy form. Divide the dough into two portions, and shape them into a cylindrical form. Place the muthias into boiling water on a perforated tray and steam for 15 minutes. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, sesame seeds and curry leaves and saute for 30 seconds. Add muthia slices into the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes. Serve hot.

2. Carrot Ginger Soup

Ingredients:

6-8 large carrots

Olive oil ¼ cup

Salt

6 cups vegetable stock

Peeled ginger

Chopped onion 1

Black pepper

Garlic cloves 2

Method:

Peel and dice the carrots into and toss them onto a baking sheet with olive oil and sprinkle salt on it. Broil the carrots until brown in colour and soft. Boil the stock and ginger, simmer for approx 15 minutes. Use an immersion or a standard blender to puree the mixture until it’s smooth. Add salt and pepper. Serve Hot.

3. Methi Bajra Paratha

Ingredients:

Black millet flour (bajra) ½ cup

Whole wheat flour 2 tbsp

Sesame seeds 2 tsp

Chopped fenugreek leaves (methi) ½ cup

Ginger-garlic paste ½ tsp

Green chilli paste ½ tsp

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp

Salt

Ghee

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl until it’s in a soft doughy form. Divide the dough into equal portions. Roll one portion using wheat flour, heat a non-stick pan and cook it using ghee until slightly brown. Serve hot.

