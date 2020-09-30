3 Food recipes to help lower your cholesterol level
What is bad cholesterol? LDL (low-density lipoprotein) is what is actually called bad cholesterol that basically increases the risk of getting heart diseases and stroke. This cholesterol mainly comes from certain types of food you eat on a daily basis and, thus, can be avoided by keeping a regular check on your diet plan.
Any food intake has a direct effect on your cholesterol, it can clog your arteries with plaque and cause risks of getting a heart stroke.
Let’s have a look at some of the food recipes that can help reduce your cholesterol level and thus, reduce any chances of getting a heart stroke.
1. Oats Methi Muthia
Ingredients:
Oats ¾ cup
Fenugreek leaves
Carrot grated ¼ cup
Coriander leaves
Turmeric powder ½ teaspoon
Lemon juice 1 teaspoon
Ginger-green chilli paste 2 teaspoons
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Gram flour ¾ cup
Whole wheat flour
Salt
Sesame seeds
Yogurt
Oil
Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon
Cumin seeds
Curry leaves
Method:
Combine Oats and fenugreek leaves together with carrot, turmeric powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, ginger-green chilli paste, wheat flour, salt, sesame seeds and yogurt in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients together until in a doughy form. Divide the dough into two portions, and shape them into a cylindrical form. Place the muthias into boiling water on a perforated tray and steam for 15 minutes. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, sesame seeds and curry leaves and saute for 30 seconds. Add muthia slices into the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes. Serve hot.
2. Carrot Ginger Soup
Ingredients:
6-8 large carrots
Olive oil ¼ cup
Salt
6 cups vegetable stock
Peeled ginger
Chopped onion 1
Black pepper
Garlic cloves 2
Method:
Peel and dice the carrots into and toss them onto a baking sheet with olive oil and sprinkle salt on it. Broil the carrots until brown in colour and soft. Boil the stock and ginger, simmer for approx 15 minutes. Use an immersion or a standard blender to puree the mixture until it’s smooth. Add salt and pepper. Serve Hot.
3. Methi Bajra Paratha
Ingredients:
Black millet flour (bajra) ½ cup
Whole wheat flour 2 tbsp
Sesame seeds 2 tsp
Chopped fenugreek leaves (methi) ½ cup
Ginger-garlic paste ½ tsp
Green chilli paste ½ tsp
Turmeric powder ¼ tsp
Salt
Ghee
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl until it’s in a soft doughy form. Divide the dough into equal portions. Roll one portion using wheat flour, heat a non-stick pan and cook it using ghee until slightly brown. Serve hot.
