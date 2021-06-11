3 Hair butter or mask & home remedies to control frizzy hair by an expert for healthy hair

Have you been unable to fix your frizzy hair? Then here are some of the best solutions provided by Supritha Ramesh, Founder, Sash Products, to help you promote a shiny, healthy and thick hair.

Are you struggling with your frizzy hair? Then it might be lacking the right proportions of moisture and nutrients, and as a result, it has been dry and frizzy. So, you should try different home remedies to keep it moisturised and pampered. But often people don’t have much time to invest in a prolonged home remedy to get the hair back to its previous form. So, it would be easier to apply a hair butter or hair mask to make your hair frizz-free and healthy. There are several products available in the market, so you can search and opt for one. So, here are some of the hair benefits of using hair butter or mask and some useful hair remedies given by Supritha Ramesh, Founder, Sash Products.

Deep Moisturizer

Hair butter or mask replaces the age-old method of applying hair oil because it includes Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Vitamin A and Vitamin E, Essential fatty acids, etc. which help in keeping the hair hydrated and moisturised. It also protects from heat damage caused by flat irons and blow drying, etc.

Anti-inflammatory

Hair butters or masks have the property of Anti-inflammation. This reduces scalp irritation, bristles, fungal infection, eczema, psoriasis, etc.

Hair Growth

Massaging hair butter or mask helps control your frizz or breakouts as a result it promotes a good growth. So, if you are worried about hair loss, then using hair mask or butter can also rescue you from that. Home Remedies for frizzy hair If you don't want to use any products available in the market and solely want to depend on home remedies to get the best effects, then you can follow these methods for healthy hair: 1-Mix banana, honey, and olive oil together and apply on your entire hair. Leave it for sometimes and rinse with cold water. 2-Mix vitamin E and coconut oil together and apply on your hair. Leave it for sometimes and then rinse your hair with a mild shampoo. 3-You can also mix some honey and yoghurt and apply it all over your hair. Let it dry and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

