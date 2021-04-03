3 Health supplements every woman should add to her daily routine

Generally, both men and women should consume health supplements daily for optimal health. But women need it more than men as they lack certain nutrients in their body. So, experts from Vestige talk about 3 health supplements for women.

According to doctors, women need more nutrients than men usually as they lack certain portions of nutrients, have some difference in hormones than men, etc. For example, women generally face several issues due to iron deficiency for the blood loss during menstruation. Some of the women also lack the right amount of Calcium in their body, as a result of which they may face bone issues in their old age. So, they should take health supplements along with all nutritious foods daily to have the right proportions of all important vitamins and minerals. Hence, experts from Vestige talk about 3 health supplements that women should take regularly.

Calcium

Calcium carbonate helps in building and maintaining strong and healthy bones. It is also useful in preventing dental problems. Along with Vitamin D3, it helps to increase bone density and helps to reduce chances of fracture in older men and women. Calcium carbonate reduces the risk of Osteoporosis and is particularly useful for children and women.

Cranberry

Cranberry is powered by the unique qualities of cranberry and D-mannose. This supplement helps in building a defence against urinary tract infections. The superior formula helps fight the bacterial build-up and prevents certain kinds of bacteria from sticking to the walls of the urinary tract and causing infection thus helping in preventing UTI. It also helps to minimise the risk of recurrence of urinary tract infection. Cranberry is also a potent source of natural antioxidants that will help to relieve stress and rejuvenate the health. Folic Folic is used to treat iron deficiency. It also plays an important role in the growth and development of the body and helps reduce tiredness and fatigue. Also Read: 5 Health supplements you need to consume regularly for a stronger immunity

Share your comment ×