3 Immunity booster drinks to make with regular kitchen ingredients

As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc across the country, taking all precautions and staying at home is essential. The stronger your immune system, the less likely you are to become ill. It is very important to consider what we are consuming. Keeping the current situation in mind, nutrition coach Eshanka Wahi advises you to consume immunity booster drinks that you can make with the kitchen ingredients.

There are a variety of foods that can help boost your immune system, but if you don't like eating them, you can always drink them.

Ginger tulsi spiced tea

Ginger is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help you stay healthy by boosting your immunity and preventing a variety of illnesses. Raw honey contains phytonutrients with antibacterial and antiviral properties, which aid in the strengthening of your immune system and the prevention of illness.

Ingredients: 1 tbsp ginger grated

Cinnamon 1 inch stick

2 cloves

1-star anise

1 crushed cardamom

1 tsp raw organic honey

A handful of tulsi leaves

1 tsp peppercorns

4 cups of water

Method: To begin, pour 4 cups of water into a large saucepan. Add tulsi leaves, 1-inch ginger, 1-inch cinnamon, 3 pod cardamom, 1 teaspoon pepper, 2 cloves, and 1-star anise. Stir well and bring to a boil for 5 minutes, or until the flavors are well absorbed. 1 tsp honey is added to the tea after it has been strained. Ginger tulsi tea is ready to drink.

Immunity boosting Green Smoothie

This juice is high in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Folic acid, and other antioxidants that help the body fight infections and prevent inflammation. This smoothie contains 2 cups of spinach, which is high in nutrients. It's high in vitamin C, which helps your immune system, and it's also high in calcium, which is good for your bones.

Ingredients: 1 cup kale leaves

1/2 cup mint leaves

1 cup baby spinach leaves

2tbsp blueberries or strawberries

1 chopped cucumber

2 tbsp lemon juice

A pinch of black salt

Method: In a blender, combine all of the ingredients with little water to Process the mixture until completely smooth. Divide the mixture between two or three glasses and serve immediately.

Turmeric, cumin, and carom seeds immunity booster kadha

Kadha is made up of dry ingredients that are combined with boiling water to extract the nutrients from the herbs. These herbs are high in natural antioxidants such as carotenoids, phenolic acids, flavonoids, alkaloids, saponins, terpenoids, polyacetylenes, coumarins, and many others. Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, and it has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and immune-boosting properties.

Ingredients’: ½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp grated ginger

½ tsp carom seeds

5 tulsi leaves

2 pieces cloves

½ tsp turmeric powder

Pinch of black pepper

Half teaspoon of lemon juice

3 cups of water

Method: Put all of the ingredients in a pot. Add water and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until it has been reduced by nearly half. Cook for 2 minutes with the lid on. Pour it into a cup and add half a teaspoon of lemon juice. You can drink it twice a day to boost your immunity and keep yourself healthy.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Are toddlers bearing the brunt of Omicron? Experts reveal