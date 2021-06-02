3 Quick and easy Yoga asanas you can try to cure acidity

Yoga improves the functions of our metabolism and digestion. There are asanas and other techniques that aid in natural healing by strengthening the digestive system. Try these easy and effective exercises to redeem better health and cure acid reflux.

Food is a way of celebrating life and can be a deeply emotional experience. But often, we make bad food choices due to a lack of awareness. One of the most common stomach-related disorders that we face is acidity. Bloating, gas, heartburn and more are frequent complaints.

Acidity is caused when there is excess production of acid in the stomach by the gastric glands. When the symptoms are mild, the combination of yoga practice along with home remedies can bring healing for acidity and gas. By making a few simple lifestyle changes, you can control acid reflux and enjoy better gut health.

Stress causes acidity

Stay away from stress as it is one of the major factors for acidity. Anxiety and stress combined with the consumption of alcohol, non-vegetarian food and smoking aggravate the condition. Make it a priority to sleep at regular hours, and stay fit through exercise. Irregular sleeping and lack of physical activity lead to digestive disorders such as acid reflux. Here are a few yoga asanas explained by Grandmaster Akshar to cure acidity.

Vajrasana

This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Formation:

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body.

Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat.

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward.

Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles.

Keep your heels close to each other.

Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other.

Place your palms on your knees facing upward.

Straighten your back and look forward.

Hold this asana for a while.

Prapadasana (Tip Toe Pose)

Formation:

Begin in Malasana or Vajrasana.

Bring your feet together to slowly lift your heels off the floor.

Balance your body on your toes and keep your back straight.

Bring your palms together and focus in between your eyebrows.

Stay in this pose breathing for 10-20 seconds.

To come out of this pose, bring your heels down and come back to Malasana.

Dandasana

Formation:

Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

Join your legs bringing your heels together.

Keep your back straight.

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves.

Look ahead.

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine.

Relax your shoulders.

Additional tip:

Stay away from foods that are too spicy, sweet, salty, fatty or oily. Rather than skipping your meals, try to eat light. Avoid eating just before you go to sleep. Eat balanced meals in moderate portions and do not overeat. Unnecessarily high consumption of tea, coffee, carbonated drinks, soft drinks and foods such as pizza, doughnuts, and fried food can lead to acidity, stomach disorder such as gastroesophageal reflux disease.

