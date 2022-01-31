Do you feel tired all day? Does the mere thought of going to work give you stress? Do you try and find excuses to take leaves every now and then? If the answer is yes, as opposed to what many believe, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you are lazy.

Lack of motivation, less to zero interest in things, and no focus can all signal some bodily changes. So, if you are looking for answers as to is it just laziness or something else is going on in your body, you are in right place.

Here are 3 signs that indicate something is wrong with your body.

Fatigue

Extreme fatigue throughout the day can indicate several things. Stress, anxiety, or illnesses can all make you feel fatigued and can prevent you from completing day-to-day tasks. If you are struggling with tiredness for quite a while, it’s advised that you get in touch with an expert for the best advice.

Nausea

If you suffer from constant nausea and are dismissing it by terming it as a result of acidity, you should get alert. A healthy body is free of symptoms, if you see a recurring symptom, it’s imperative to find out the root cause so that the complication doesn’t progress. Even if it’s something as minor as nausea, you should never ignore it.

Headache

Constant headaches can signal migraines or any other issue. So, if you suffer from recurring headaches seek an expert’s advice. Even if the headache is manageable and not serious enough to cause disturbances in your daily life, you shouldn’t be ignoring it. Because any unattended complication can turn severe in the long run.

While these are generic signs that may indicate something wrong with your body, you should stay alert and watch out for any other symptoms that may signal poor health or a probable illness.

Also Read: Monday Mind Talks: Are ‘swipe left’ dating apps affecting our mental health? Experts opine