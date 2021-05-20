3 Types of Meditation to reduce stress caused by the second wave of COVID 19

The second wave of COVID 19 has not only taken a toll on our health, but it has also affected our mental peace and sanity. So, Shreya Sethi, Health Coach and Yoga Expert talks about 3 types of meditation to reduce the stress and stay positive amid the second wave of Coronavirus.

Stress is one of the leading killers of immunity. By dulling your mind and your senses, it takes away all the body’s resources and weakens you. Yoga, which includes the asanas, pranayama and meditation on the other hand, leads to a positive state of mind that promotes better health and immunity.

As the second wave of Covid-19 grapples the whole country, everyone is concerned about their health. While good hygiene is a practice everyone must adopt, another very important thing to include in our lifestyle are ways to boost the immunity naturally. So, Shreya Sethi, Health Coach and Yoga Expert, talks about 3 types of meditation to reduce stress caused by COVID 19.

Abdominal Breathing Meditation

1- Sit in a comfortable position with your back straight or lie on your back on any flat surface.

2- Relax your shoulders, put one hand on your chest and the other hand on your abdomen.

3- Breathe in through your nose for about 4 seconds. You should experience the air moving through your nostrils into your abdomen, making your abdomen rise and expand. During this type of breathing, make sure your abdomen is moving outward while your chest remains relatively still.

4- Breathe out from your nose for 4 seconds. During this exhalation, make sure your abdomen moves inward and deflates while your chest remains relatively still. Repeat for at least 20 breaths.

Progressive Body Relaxation or Body Scan Meditation

Body scanning involves paying attention to parts of the body and bodily sensations in a gradual sequence from feet to head. It is an internal suggestion to the body parts to relax. The script used here goes something like, “get all your attention to your toes and relax the toes” and move upwards for each body part till the head. Body scan is a good way to release tension you might not even realise you're experiencing. Research shows that stress reduction is one of the primary benefits of body scan meditation, which in turn can have physical benefits including reduced inflammation, fatigue and insomnia.

Creative Visualisation Meditation

In this type of meditation, power of imagination is used to conquer the senses in as much detail as possible. Many visualisation scripts help to imagine yourself in a safe, soothing natural environment like a sunny beach or wooded forest, where you can tune in to the sights, sounds and smells of that special place. Visualisation is one of the best ways of bringing positive energy into your mind and body. It also helps in expanding your capacity for creativity and to enhance self-awareness. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 6 Expert approved reasons to add raw honey to your diet

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×