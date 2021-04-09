3 Yoga poses for a sportsperson to avoid calf muscle injuries
Sports people and high-performance athletes go through long hours of rigorous training. Over an extended period of time, this can easily cause fatigue and exhaustion for the body and the mind. When ignored or overlooked, it can lead to injuries in some cases. The body also requires its share of rest and relaxation in order to recharge itself. There are many reasons for injuries which include improper techniques, misalignment, repetitive stress, the strain on a particular muscle group, strain on the ligament, and negligence in some cases.
The most important thing about any workout is the warm-up that is done in preparation. In yogic terminology, this warm-up is known as Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises for the body. This includes very basic movements such as rotation of all the joints starting from your toes all the way up. Rotation of your ankles, hips, wrists, elbows, neck, etc. So, Grand Master Akshar shows 3 yoga poses for all sportspersons to avoid calf muscle injuries.
Vrikshasana
Formation of the posture:
Begin in Samasthithi.
Lift your right leg and balance on your left leg.
Place your right foot on your lifted inner thigh.
You can hold your foot for support.
Join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra.
Raise your Pranam towards the sky.
Focus forward.
Repeat the same with the alternate leg.
Samasthithi
Formation of the posture:
Stand with your feet together.
Stretch your arms out beside your body.
Gently close your eyes.
Relax the body.
Word of Advice.
Ekapadasana
Formation of the posture:
Begin in Samastithi.
Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam.
Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor.
Keep your arms beside your ears.
Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight.
Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should form a straight line.
Focus your gaze to maintain balance.
Yoga is an ancient science that has numerous wonderful benefits. It has the power to build strength, stamina, flexibility in the body and also assists in efficient recovery. And the important part of sports is not what the body can do but what the mind can do. Yoga can influence the mind in a positive and powerful way, which improves your overall performance and productivity, diminishing any related injuries.
