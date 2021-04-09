3 Yoga poses for a sportsperson to avoid calf muscle injuries

Vrikshasana

Formation of the posture:

Begin in Samasthithi.

Lift your right leg and balance on your left leg.

Place your right foot on your lifted inner thigh.

You can hold your foot for support.

Join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra.

Raise your Pranam towards the sky.

Focus forward.

Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

Samasthithi

Formation of the posture:

Stand with your feet together.

Stretch your arms out beside your body.

Gently close your eyes.

Relax the body.

Word of Advice.

Try to balance your bodyweight equally on both feet.

Ekapadasana

Formation of the posture:

Begin in Samastithi.

Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam.

Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor.

Keep your arms beside your ears.

Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight.

Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should form a straight line.

Focus your gaze to maintain balance.

Yoga is an ancient science that has numerous wonderful benefits. It has the power to build strength, stamina, flexibility in the body and also assists in efficient recovery. And the important part of sports is not what the body can do but what the mind can do. Yoga can influence the mind in a positive and powerful way, which improves your overall performance and productivity, diminishing any related injuries.

