4 AMAZING health benefits of watermelon seeds

Summers are synonymous with watermelons! They are delicious, refreshing and incredibly healthy. Watermelons are succulents and the seeds are said to be beneficial for health. Check out 4 ways in which watermelon seeds are good for health.

Watermelon is a quintessential summer fruit that is hydrating, refreshing and incredibly healthy. It is juicy and succulent and is easily available in the market in the summer months. Not many know that even the seeds of watermelon are also incredibly healthy. The black seeds are packed with nutrients and are perfect to give your body an additional boost of nutrition.

People often consider them to be inedible and discard them once the fruit is eaten. Contrary to popular opinion, they are not only edible but also tasty. They are rich in vitamins, proteins, zinc, copper, magnesium, potassium, etc. Have a look at some ways in which watermelon seeds are beneficial for the health.

Boosts immunity

Watermelon seeds are rich in minerals and iron that help in improving immunity. They are also rich in magnesium that helps in protecting the body against allergic reactions and strengthening the immune system.

Good for the skin

Consumption of watermelon seeds helps in preventing various skin problems, like acne, dryness, dullness, ageing, etc. It improves the elasticity of the skin and the presence of antioxidants in the seeds, helps in providing the skin with an inner glow and in preventing signs of ageing.

Strengthens bones

They are rich in minerals like potassium, copper and manganese and therefore, help in strengthening the bones and improving bone density. Consumption of watermelon seeds may help in preventing the occurrence of various bone-related diseases like osteoporosis, etc.

Improves heart health

The seeds are rich in magnesium that helps in maintaining the health of the heart, regulating blood pressure and improving blood circulation. They are also rich in fatty acids that protect the heart from heart diseases like stroke or heart attack.

