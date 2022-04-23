4 Best arm toning exercises for women

Looking to sculpt toned arms and tone your upper body? Arm workouts for women not only assist to build basic muscle groups such as the triceps and biceps, but they also work on other essential regions such as your core and back muscles. And the good news is that by including the correct exercises into your training programme, you can immediately begin strengthening the muscles in your arms.

Here are 4 of the greatest arm workouts to help you tone them rapidly at home or in the gym.

1. Bicep Curls

The bicep curl is the most basic arm exercise. It strengthens and tones the front of the arms, which many people equate with the capacity to flex a muscle. To begin, grab your dumbbells and start with your arms by your sides. Hug your elbows in towards your body, then curl the weights up towards your shoulders. Take care not to swing your arms.

2. Tricep Overhead Extension with Dumbbells

Looking for a triceps exercise? This classic exercise can be performed with one or two dumbbells. To execute this, standing tall and with your feet hip-width apart, twist a single dumbbell horizontally to hold both sides. You can alternatively choose two dumbbells and hold them together so that they are cemented together. Raise the weight so that your biceps are close to your ears and bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle. Then, contract your triceps and raise the dumbbell until your arms are straight. Bend your elbows once more to return the dumbbell to its initial position.

3. Tricep Kickbacks

When individuals say their arms are flabby, they are referring to their triceps. When you wave, this is the part of your arm that jiggles. A tricep kickback is the most basic dumbbell exercise to reduce this. Lean forward with a flat back, holding weights in both hands. Pull your elbows in towards your sides and up towards the ceiling. Moving the bottom portion of your arm back and up towards the ceiling while keeping your elbows steady, kick the weight towards the rear of the room. Hold for a second, feeling the back of your arm tighten, and then return to the beginning position.

4. Plank Up Downs

No dumbbells no problem! This plank variation not only works the core but also strengthens the arms as well as glutes, shoulders and wrists. To do this, start in a high plank position with your core engaged. Lower one arm at a time into a forearm plank and then return to a high plank posture, one arm at a time.

To get the most out of these motions, concentrate on the mind-muscle connection to enhance workout results at home. However, before beginning any fitness programme, consult your physician or healthcare practitioner.

