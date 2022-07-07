4 Best exercises to indulge in during periods

Women have long experienced period pain, which undoubtedly discourages many of them from exercising. Especially before your period starts and during the first few days of menstruation, you might have felt increased weariness or decreased performance. But just because you get your period doesn't mean that exercising loses its health and mental benefits. Actually, maintaining a regimen can help relieve some of the usual complaints related to menstruation.

Here, we bring you 4 exercises that you can indulge in during your periods.

1. Walking

The hormones that control your menstrual cycle can fluctuate as a result of vigorous activity but a light exercise like walking is beneficial throughout the time and allows you to maintain your fitness routine, which clearly involves shorter and less strenuous exercise. It is beneficial to be able to reduce some PMS symptoms while maintaining your fitness goals.

2. Pilates

Pilates, which is a gentler, low-impact exercise that you can do at your own pace, has a profoundly great effect on both general health and wellness and period pain. Pilates enhances blood flow, particularly to the muscles of the pelvic region. You can increase the relaxation of these muscles by training the pelvic muscles, which will improve blood circulation.

3. Light lifting

If you can't go for a walk or to the gym, you can at least lift light weights at home. Maintain your exercise routine but reduce the intensity, especially if you are feeling exhausted. Choose a lighter weight for your workout if you're used to performing intensive strength training.

4. Yoga

For those who despise the gym and would prefer physical activity without machinery, yoga comes highly recommended. Numerous yoga postures aid in improving blood flow and easing unpleasant ailments. Yoga is beneficial for your physical and emotional health, and everyday practise can help you feel less tense, irritable, and down. It can also help you stay healthy throughout your period.

While exercise can undoubtedly give you the above-mentioned advantages, going over the top can be just as harmful, if not worse. Exercises during your period shouldn't put your body under additional strain because this can affect how your period behaves.

