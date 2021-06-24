4 Best workout styles suggested by expert to improve your thyroid condition

Thyroid is one of the most common health issues that people are suffering from due to excess stress and bad lifestyle habits. So, Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist, Hasti Singh recommends 4 exercises to regulate the condition and improve its symptoms.

With the growing stress and tension, the thyroid is a major condition that is found in many young individuals. there are two types of thyroid conditions, hypothyroidism, which can result in weight gain, fatigue, hair loss, constipation, and dry skin. The other type is hyperthyroidism, also known as an overactive thyroid, which shows symptoms like insomnia, anxiety, weight loss, excessive perspiration, frequent bowel movements, and rapid heart rate.

Do you know that exercise can have an impact on your thyroid condition? Though it can’t treat the underlying problem, but can help you in eliminating symptom associated with it. Check out these exercises suggested by Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist, Hasti Singh to improve your thyroid condition.

Yoga

This is the first resort to look if you are facing thyroid-related issues. Yoga offers cardio, strength, flexibility, and balance-related benefits. Just practice 1 hour of yoga every day and feel the difference.

Walking

It’s not a vigorous sort of exercise and one can do it anywhere. It will help you to gain endurance and strength. Start walking around your balcony or on your terrace, if you are not willing to go out.

Shoulder stand with Support

This exercise can help you in kicking off your thyroid problem. Just be careful about your neck while doing this exercise and practice under a mentor if possible. This exercise will help in improving digestion, strengthening the immune system, reducing fluid retention in the lower body, and bringing back deoxygenated blood flow to the heart. It helps in reducing stress by calming and energising your hormones.

Plow pose

Lie flat on your back along with your arms aboard your body and your palms facing down. Press your arms back to the ground for support. Elevate your legs up to ninety degrees and inhale. Slowly exhale and produce your legs over your head. Support your body by bringing your hand to your lower back. Keep your fingers up towards your hips along with your pinkie fingers on either facet of your spine. You'll place a bolster or block below your feet if they don’t reach the ground. Keep your hands on your hips if your feet don't reach the ground or the prop. If it’s snug and your feet area unit is supported, you'll bring your arms aboard your body or interlace your fingers ahead of your hips. you'll additionally bring your arms overhead. Unleash the pose by bringing your arms on the ground from your body. Slowly inhale to elevate your legs up and line up your spine on the ground. Exhale to lower your legs to the ground. Take the help of your pillow to support your feet if they don’t reach to the ground.

