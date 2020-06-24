4 common monsoon allergies and how to prevent them

Monsoon might provide relief from the scorching heat of the summer season, but it also brings with it some allergies. Here are some of the most common monsoon allergies.

After the hot days of summer, Monsoon comes as a blessing. It gives you that much-needed break from the scorching heat of the summer season. While the monsoon drizzles are refreshing, they are also the breeding ground for mosquitoes and numerous allergies. It is necessary to protect yourself against these allergies as it is to take all preventive measures to keep mosquito-borne diseases at bay.

Any person who is slightly prone to allergies can get these in this season. Another problem that contributes to the problem is constant scratching which aggravates the issue. It damages the epidermis and becomes the breeding ground for fungi and bacteria. Humidity, sticky shoes, sweaty feet – all of this might make the allergies worse, which is why you need to protect yourself against before it gets worse.

Here are the most common Monsoon allergies and how you can prevent them.

Fungal Infection

The humid and damp conditions during monsoon make it a perfect breeding ground of fungi and bacteria, which is why many people get fungal infections during this season. Some of the most common fungal infections are ringworms, athlete’s foot and nail infections. Fungal infections are contagious so you must get the problem treated as soon as possible.

Keep your skin clean by washing it twice or thrice a day. Keep your skin moisturized if you have dry skin and keep your skin clean if it's oily. Keeping yourself hydrated and skin exfoliation is also important.

Clothes and shoe allergies

You may get allergy from wet clothes and shoes. When wet synthetic clothes rub against your body, it causes allergies due to the chemicals present in them. They can even lead to fungal infections in areas where the skin folds.

You should consult a dermatologist to address the issue. Meanwhile, you should change out of wet clothes as soon as possible and keep the area dry and moisturized.

Mould Allergies

Mould is a type of fungus that grows inside houses or buildings due to moisture or dampness. They can even breed on food. They can happen at any time of the year, but it is more prevalent during monsoon. This allergy can lead to skin allergies, allergic asthma and allergic rhinitis. The symptoms of mould allergy are similar to that of a cold, so nasal rinses and keep the area around you well ventilated and dry.

Facial Folliculitis

Sounds complicated? It is a common skin infection that leads to inflamed hair follicles. They may appear as small red bumps or white-headed pimples around the hair follicles. The condition can get severe during monsoons. The best way to get rid of facial folliculitis is to keep your hair and skin clean and dry. Avoid wearing tight clothing, wash the affected area twice with mild soap and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget to moisturize.

