4 Common myths about puberty that are anything but true

That first pimple, or the sudden change in voice, among other things, are the signs that every parent or children alike are looking out for. And why not? It's proof that your child might be hit by puberty. While the time calls for celebrations, there are certain myths that surround the period.

And more often than not, many of us end up falling prey to these. While some do believe in these, others prefer not to take a chance. Here are a few common myths about puberty that one shouldn’t fall for.

Myth 1: One shouldn’t touch pickle while on periods

Fact: Most of the girls must have been told this by their parents or grandparents. And some of us even took it so seriously that till date we might not even touch a pickle jar. “This is absolutely incorrect. There’s no logic behind it. It’s a bodily phenomenon and has nothing to do with what kind of foods one touches. Women, just like any other daily chore, can cook and touch whatever food they want to. It won’t make the pickle rot,” says Dr. Ruchi Srivastava, Professor and Senior Gynaecologist, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida.

Myth 2: Period blood is impure

Fact: Many doctors dismiss this school of thought. “Period blood is just like regular blood and there is nothing to feel ashamed or dirty about it. We shouldn’t forget that menstruation is a normal process and is a validation that our body is doing just fine,” says Srivastava.

Myth 3: Acne is unclean

Fact: Not many, but some people believe that acne during or after hitting puberty is unclean. However, it’s not. It is a result of the rushing hormones in the body and is, more or less, treatable by a medical practitioner.

Myth 4: No change in height after hitting puberty is a bad sign

Fact: Typically, in boys, the average age of hitting puberty, according to several experts, is 10 to 18 years. It is not necessary that a boy has to pick up height soon after he hits puberty. It all depends on genetics and can take some time.

