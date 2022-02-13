4 Creative ways to get more exercise when you’re short on time

Time. We never seem to have enough of it. Even the shortest exercise sessions require time to fit into the busiest of schedules. It's also easy to lose motivation, particularly if you haven't discovered enjoyable ways to exercise. But you're never too busy to exercise, and there are plenty of enjoyable ways to get moving. You simply need to devise an exercise regimen that works for you.

So, when you're short on time, here are four inventive ways to get more exercise where you just might find yourself getting more exercise in less time.

1. Walkout around the house

Housework can be an excellent way to burn calories. Vacuum, sweep, dust, and scrub vigorously throughout your home. Rather than taking the family cars to the car wash, wash them by hand. Finally, instead of hiring a gardener, do your own yard work and gardening. You can even walk in place while watching TV or listening to music.

2. Ditch the car

Spend less time looking for parking and more time being active by parking further away (or even leaving the car at home) and walking or biking to your destination. It may not appear to make much of a difference, but being aware of your activity level is critical. If you can walk one mile instead of driving, go for it! The little things do add up.

3. Take advantage of technology

Set an alarm to remind yourself to get up and move if you are easily distracted by your daily tasks. (Place it far enough away that you must get up and walk over to turn it off.) Additionally, schedule fitness time slots in your calendar and set digital reminders to ensure you stick to them. Consider purchasing a pedometer or an activity/exercise tracker to help you keep track of your progress and stay motivated.

4. Take the stairs

The elevator may raise your heart rate, but it does not raise your blood pressure. Take the stairs whenever possible, even if only for a floor or two. And don't take the escalator; instead, climb it. Those can also be active steps!

When you start looking for them, you'll notice that there are numerous opportunities to be more active every day and get a few more steps in during daily activities. Always remember that every step counts!

Also Read: Anshuka Parwani reveals how she trained Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday for Gehraiyaan