4 Daily habits that cause pimples

If waking up to steaming hot pimples is an everyday thing and you can’t help but hide them under several layers of high coverage foundation, because it’s like an unsolved mystery for you, there are chances that you are a victim of bad skin habits.

There are several daily habits that can cause breakouts and most of these are prominent among many of us. So, the next time you wake up with that red guest, makes sure to peek in your daily routine and see how many of these habits do you practice.

Over-exfoliation

Most of us are obsessed with exfoliating our skin, but if we overdo it, our skin may get damaged and can result in pimples. So, if you over-exfoliate your skin, it’s important to drop this habit as soon as possible if you don’t want those unwanted guests to pay you a visit every week.

Not cleaning your skin enough

Just as over-exfoliation is bad for your skin, no exfoliation at all is worse. If you have oily or combination skin, it is important that you keep your skin clean and oil-free at times. Because the excess oil build-up and dirt can clog your pores and may result in pimples. So, make sure to wash or exfoliate your face as needed, regularly.

Being hard on your skin

It is imperative to understand that our skin is delicate and has to be handled with care. Scrubbing it vigorously may damage it and can cause pimples. So, before you scratch and scrub your face with force, brace yourself for a good number of pimples in the days to come.

Sleeping with make-up on

Almost all of us are guilty of doing this, at least, once in our lives. Be it returning from that late-night party or getting home after a long day of work, sometimes we are just too tired to remove our make-up. However, it’s the worst thing to do. Make-up products contain several chemicals that may irritate our skin if left on them for longer periods of time. So, make it a thumb rule to wash and moisturise your face at all costs before you call it a day.

