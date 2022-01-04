4 Disadvantages of drinking lemon water daily

The weight watching world will give away too many secrets to managing weight. Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach every day is one of them. If you, too, are a fan of this so-called magic mantra, you should stop right now. Why, you ask? Because this quick drink can do more harm than good if consumed daily.

While you may point out the numerous other benefits that it has to offer like improved digestion, fresh breath and intake of Vitamin C, the fact that everything is good in moderation can’t be dismissed. So, if you want to have the best of lemon water and enjoy its benefits without any damage, it’s important that you drink it in moderation.

If you are still not convinced enough, here are 4 reasons why you should stop drinking lemon water daily.

It can cause tooth decay

Drinking lemon water daily can cause damage to the tooth enamel and also cause tooth decay. The reason is the acid present in the lemon juice.

It may cause nausea and heartburn

Drinking too much lemon water may cause heartburn and nausea. It is again because of the presence of acids in lemon.

It may leave you with an upset stomach

Lemon water, if taken in high quantities and regularly, may prove to be harsh on your stomach. It may leave you with an upset stomach and can even worsen your gastro complications if any.

It may cause frequent urination

Some people may report dehydration and frequent urination as probable side effects of drinking too much lemon water. Several studies suggest that lemon juice is high in ascorbic acid or vitamin C which is a diuretic. It encourages urine production in the kidneys, therefore, helping the body to get rid of excess salt and fluids more quickly. Hence, this might leave you with an urge to make a visit to your washroom more frequently than ever.

