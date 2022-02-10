4 Easy solutions for reducing screen time

The body of research on how screen time affects mental and physical health has begun to grow in recent years. People have studied the relationship between social media use and rates of loneliness and depression, as well as the higher rates of stress associated with people's phones being "on" and around them all the time.

On the one hand technology has helped us become way more productive. On the other hand, it can be distracting and obstruct creative thinking. Worryingly, some believe we are physically addicted to technology. That, obviously, is not good for our mental and physical health.

Here we bring you 4 easy ways to reduce screen time.

1. Delete the apps that consume the most of your screen time

It's possible that some of the apps you don't even realise you're using every day are consuming a significant portion of your screen time. Even if you don't set screen time limits on your phone, you should check in on the function every now and then because you might be surprised. When you have a few minutes, go through your phone and delete any unnecessary apps.

2. Create screen-free bedrooms

You should not have a television or computer in your bedroom. People who have televisions in their rooms, on average, watch more television per day than the rest of the population. It's easier to press play on the next episode of that addictive television show if you're already snuggled up in bed.

3. Request that your friends call you instead of texting you

There's a good chance that all of the texting you do in a given day isn't strictly necessary. So, instead of texting you randomly throughout the day, ask your friends to help you reduce your screen time by calling you once a week, for example, instead of texting you randomly throughout the day. This is a great way to reduce the number of small buzzes from your phone.

4. Pick up a new hobby to avoid boredom

Many people have turned to Facebook and Instagram feeds to pass the time, which has increased their screen time. Instead of wasting time aimlessly scrolling through social media, try out a new hobby like reading a book or doing a craft activity.

If you're not sure if you have a healthy relationship with your phone, it might be time to start looking for signs that you're using it too much.

