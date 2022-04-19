4 Easy ways to get you to 10,000 steps

We all know that moving more is excellent for your health, but fitting in extra steps isn't always practical or even feasible. Maybe you spend most of your day at a computer, or your town doesn't have a lot of walkways. Maybe you just don't have the energy for any more walking.

Here are 4 easy ways to get you to achieve your 10,000 steps goal every day.

1. Walk during your lunch hour

If you're able, take 10 minutes out of your lunch break to go for a stroll. By the end of the week, you should have completed at least 150 minutes of regular movement. But you don't have to stick to a strict routine every day. One day, go for a 10-minute walk after lunch, and the next day, go for a 45-minute stroll before work. That's 55 minutes toward your 150-minute goal.

2. Jump around

Perform jumping activities such as skipping ropes or hopping. If you have small children, you can even have a mini-competition with them. It's a great way to get those additional steps in while still staying active and in shape.

3. Plan a progressive meal

Instead of spending the entire evening at one place, organise a progressive meal. Start with appetisers at one location, then walk to another for the main course, and finally to the third location for dessert. Trying out new places may be a great weekend activity for the whole family!

4. Dance

Are you exhausted after finishing your work? There is no better way to unwind than through dancing. Believe us when we say that 30 minutes of physical activity after work can help you feel like yourself again. It's also a terrific method to get your steps in and meet your daily step goal of 10,000.

There are numerous reasons to increase your step count, as well as many simple strategies to do it. Though 10,000 steps per day is a decent starting point for most people, you can still benefit by taking fewer steps. Whatever your aim, keep in mind that every step counts.

