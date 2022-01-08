4 Easy ways to help you induce periods overnight

Irregular periods? There’s much more you can do about them than to just worry about it. While constant irregular periods can signify a serious problem and might need doctor’s intervention at the earliest if it’s a rare thing there are several ways to induce your periods overnight.

However, it’s always advisable to seek your doctor’s advice if you suffer from a condition that can result in irregular periods. If you don’t, here are a few ways that will help you induce periods overnight.

Boost your Vitamin C intake

Many believe that Vitamin C helps in the production of estrogen. Estrogen helps in thickening the walls of the uterus causing it to contract and thereby inducing periods. You can add fruits rich in Vitamin C, like oranges and papaya, to your diet or can simply take help from Vitamin C supplements.

Make out

While this may sound strange to some but actually several experts say that sex may sometimes help induce your period. During intercourse, the blood flow to the vagina increases causing it to contract and once you are done, the uterus may shed its lining helping you get your period in an instant.

Seek help from cinnamon

Apart from Vitamin C, cinnamon can also help you get your periods overnight. Cinnamon is known as a magical ingredient when it comes to treating menstrual issues. Apart from inducing your periods, it also helps in reducing the menstrual cramp. However, don’t overdo it as it may do more harm than good.

Cumin seeds to your rescue

Several experts say that cumin seeds may help you induce menstruation. The substances in cumin seeds are said to stimulate contractions of the uterus. These contractions lead to the shedding of the uterus lining and making way for your periods. Boil cumin seeds in water to make a drink.

While all these are natural ways of inducing periods and pose no health risks if done in moderation, it is preferable that you keep your doctor in the loop for everything you do that relates to your health.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Experts explain why there is so much stigma around breastfeeding in public