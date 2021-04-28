4 EASY ways to keep your mental health in check during a pandemic

With the second wave of the pandemic in full swing, it has become increasingly important to keep your mental health in check. So here are some ways to manage your mental health effectively and improve it.

These are unusual and uncertain times. Just when we thought that the worst was over, there came a second wave of Covid-19. The pandemic sure has put us in unfamiliar situations. We no longer can freely roam around or socialize or interact with our friends. The pandemic has compelled us to stay locked inside our houses.

While all of us are increasingly worried about our physical health, we also need to pay attention to our mental health. With another lockdown in full swing, it can get quite overwhelming and lonely. So have a look at 4 ways to maintain your mental health amidst a pandemic and to increase your happiness quotient.

Pay attention to your well-being

While working from home or doing your daily chores, it is easy to neglect your well-being. Don’t ignore it, especially in times like these. Observe and address your feelings and do things that make you happy and bring you joy, when you are feeling low.

Stick to a routine

Sticking to a routine helps in such uncertain times. It will bring a sense of normalcy to your life and will also make you productive. Not only will it help in setting your body clock but will also help in adding structure to your day.

Maintain a journal

There must be tons of thoughts that come to your mind amidst a pandemic. Write all your thoughts down to unload all your feelings and to do a catharsis. This will not only make you feel lighter but will also help you in observing your thought processes.

Indulge in your hobbies

Actively pursuing your hobbies and interests in times like these certainly helps in improving your mental and health and in increasing the happiness quotient. You can join an online hobby course, as that will help you in engaging in your hobby and also enable you to interact with like-minded people.

