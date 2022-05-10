4 Edible flowers you can incorporate into your diet

A lot of us are accustomed to seeing floral beauty as an element of decoration because of their prettiness but these tiny pretty floras can do more than just add a pop of colour to the platter! A diverse assortment of edible flowers is quite safe to consume and adds a burst of flavour to the dishes while enriching them with multiple nutrients. A lot of cuisines are jumbled up with flowers that not only polish the menus but also make the meal fascinating and wholesome. Read on to know about those 4 nourishing edible flowers that you should definitely incorporate into your diet.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flower is usually cultivated in a tropical and subtropical environment and is filled with multiple nutrients including antioxidants that can assist in reducing high blood pressure levels, maintaining blood sugar levels, boosting liver health, aiding weight loss and strengthening immunity. This flower is found in a variety of colours including red, white, yellow and different hues of pink. Hibiscus tea is well known for its medicinal properties. Moreover, if you want to reap the maximum benefits then this flower can be consumed in plenty of ways right from salads to a sprinkle on your favourite snack (dried form)- relish the sour and tangy flavour with a variety of health benefits.

Dandelion

Recognized as one of the extremely nutritious flowers, Dandelion consists of a bright yellow hue and is packed with powerful antioxidant properties. Along with antioxidants, the dandelion flower is also an incredible source of Vitamin A, C, K, Folate, Calcium and potassium that further assist in combating inflammation, help in lowering blood sugar levels, managing blood pressure, easing out the digestion while aiding in weight loss. Right from tossing it into the salad, adding it into the soups or stews, to top it over the sandwiches or steeping it in a herbal tea- there are endless options to enjoy dandelion flowers.

Chamomile

Chamomile tea has gained major momentum in recent years because of its multiple benefits on cognitive health. Chamomile flowers are filled with the goodness of antioxidants, assist in reducing anxiety, help you to put in better sleep, reduce menstrual pain and decrease high blood sugar levels as well. Chamomile flowers can be consumed in raw form, or can also be infused in tea, concoctions, smoothies or desserts.

Lavender

These violet beauties are quite prominent to produce sweet cologne but are definitely not restricted to that. The distinctive aroma of lavender is known for its naturally soothing effects and its flavour can be complemented with baked goods, syrups, jams or teas. Moreover, this flower is brimmed with the nourishment of Vitamin A, Calcium, Iron and antioxidants that can easily decrease high-stress levels, manage insomnia and can also ease out the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. Savour the taste and strong flavour by steeping a hot cuppa of chamomile tea or pair it with berries, thyme, sage or dark chocolates to create a unique taste like never before.

