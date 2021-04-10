4 Effective yoga poses to keep your heart healthy

Yoga doesn’t only keep you calm improve your focus and breathing, but it also keeps the heart healthy and cardiovascular diseases at bay. So, Grand Master Akshar shows your 4 yoga poses to keep the heart healthy.

Yoga is an ancient and traditional tool for holistic wellness of the body, mind and soul. Yoga postures and breathing techniques known as pranayama, meditation, mudras and many other practices in yoga can be extremely beneficial for your overall health. There are specific techniques in the yoga system that can be effective in promoting the health of your heart and keeping heart diseases at bay.

Along with following any physical exercise such as yoga, be sure to also maintain a healthy lifestyle that supports your heart's health. Avoid excessive smoking, drinking and stress which can put a lot of burden on your heart's functioning. Grand Master Akshar shows you 4 yoga poses that will keep the heart healthy.

Adho Mukha Svanasana - Downward dog pose

Formation of the posture:

Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows and form an inverted ‘V’ shape. Now keep the hands and shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead. Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades. Try to push your heels to the floor. Keep your eye focused on your big toes. Hold eight to ten breaths.

Vrikshasana

Formation of the posture:

Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg. Place your right foot on your lifted inner thigh. Place it as close to your groin as possible. You can support your foot with your palms to bring it in place. After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra. Raise your Pranam towards the sky. Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms. Focus your gaze forward. Repeat the same with the alternate leg

Chakrasana

Formation of the posture:

Lie down on your back, fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor. Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head. Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch. Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind.

Dhanurasana

Formation of the posture:

Dhanurasana is derived from two Sanskrit words, ‘Dhanur’ meaning bow and ‘asana’ meaning posture. Begin by lying down on your stomach. Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms. Have a strong grip. Lift your legs and arms as high as you can. Look up and hold the posture for a while

Meditation techniques such as Aarambh Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan and Sthiti Dhyan can go a long way in boosting your heart’s health. The moon salutation known as Chandra Namaskar when it is performed with gratitude can help in keeping your heart healthy. In Sanskrit, Chandra means moon and namaskar means salutation. This is a flow or sequence of postures that is an expression of gratitude to the power of the moon.

