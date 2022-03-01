4 Exercises for women in their first trimester of pregnancy

The first three months of pregnancy can be a wild ride of emotions. Yet, staying physically active during pregnancy is beneficial for both mom and baby. As long as you’re not considered a high-risk pregnancy, you can continue with your regular exercise routine in the first trimester. The foundation of a well-rounded prenatal fitness routine should include at least 150 minutes of cardiovascular activity each week and 2 to 3 days of strength training exercises that target the major muscle groups, says Mandy Narula, a certified sports nutritionist.

“Doing an exercise like the pelvic curl is a great way to begin working on spinal mobility and strengthening the abdominal muscles that will support your belly as it grows.

The Pelvic curl

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground, about hip-width apart.

Take a deep breath in to prepare, then exhale as you tuck your pelvis (your “hips”) so that you’re making an impression of your spine on the floor.

Keep that tucked position as you continue the exhale and roll through the movement so that you are lifting your spine out of that impression, one vertebra at a time.

Stop when you reach your shoulder blades.

Inhale at the top of the movement, then exhale as you fold your body back down, placing one vertebra at a time back onto the floor until you get to your starting position on the back of your pelvis (your “hips,” as many people will refer to them as).

Do 12 to 15 reps. For an added challenge, bring your legs all the way together.

Kneeling pushups

This move targets core and upper body strengthening together.

Lie flat on your stomach, then push up onto your hands and knees, keeping your knees behind your hips.

Pull in your abs (the pelvic brace), and then slowly lower your chest toward the floor as you inhale.

Exhale as you press back up.

Start with 6 to 10 and gradually work up to 20 to 24 reps.

Incline pushups

Stand facing a ledge or railing and place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Step your body back into a standing plank position with your back in a straight line. Bend your arms and slowly lower your chest toward the railing or ledge. Straighten your arms to return to the starting position. Do 2 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.

Squats

The first trimester is also an ideal time to get squatting! If you have access to the gym, you can also use the leg press machine. Squats — especially bodyweight squats — can be done throughout your entire pregnancy.

Plus, since squats strengthen all the muscles in your lower body — including the quads, glutes, and hamstrings keeping these muscles strong is a great way to protect your back, so you use your legs instead of your back when lifting!