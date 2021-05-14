4 Expert tips to keep anxiety and stress at bay during this tough time of COVID 19

During the second wave of COVID 19, along with your health, our mental strength is also getting affected. So, while taking care of your immunity, follow these tips from Eirini Petratou, Senior User Research Manager of BIC, to take care of your mental health as well.

2020 was filled with turmoil and all were looking forward to a great 2021, but it didn’t last long. The nation has been unexpectedly hit by the second wave of COVID-19. The rising number of cases has caused a lot of misery and confusion among people and brings with it issues of anxiety and stress. Facing the new normal of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues have made us prone to anxiety, stress and depression. Hence, it is more important than ever to look after ourselves and our mental and physical well-being. So, Eirini Petratou, Senior User Research Manager of BIC, gives some tips of reducing the stress and anxiety during the COVID 19 second wave.

Write a journal

Journaling is a form of self-expression that can enable you to understand your complex feelings and boost your mood. Journaling is known to have positive effects such as calming and clearing your mind, identifying and accepting your emotions, releasing pent-up feelings and everyday stress, and letting go of negative thoughts. The best part about journaling is that it doesn’t restrict you to a format. Write about how you feel, write down your goals, make lists or even doodle. Be yourself and write whatever or however you want without any fear of judgement.

DIY Projects

Indulge in some Do It Yourself (DIY) projects with material available at home to keep your mind occupied in a constructive manner. DIY projects help your brain to function creatively and can help minimise any negative thoughts building up in your head. For example, make your own candles with crayons or photo frames out of old magazines and newspapers. Papier-maché crafts could be an interesting way to make new decorative items for your home.

Reduce your time on social media

Social media has emerged as a very useful tool for people in these trying times. It has become a source for connecting, staying informed and helping each other. However, it is important to minimise your time on social media, because constant exposure to negative information can trigger anxiety and stress. It is important to stay informed, but an overload of information can aggravate your emotions in a way that is not healthy.

Workout

Physical and mental health are interlinked. It is recommended that including some kind of workout in your daily routine helps release “feel good” endorphins, which can help in reducing symptoms of anxiety or stress. Also Read: Here is EVERYTHING you need to know about vaccinating children during the pandemic

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×