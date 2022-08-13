4 Fitness lessons to learn from Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, the star of showbiz, and the idol of masses, requires no intro. The 48-year-old actor is a true fitness freak. In order to maintain his shredded body, he places equal attention on his exercise routine as well as his diet and nutrition because he is adamant about eating well to keep in shape. Additionally, both men and women find him utterly appealing and attractive due to his stunning good looks and unmatched physique.

If you are looking to get as fit as Hrithik Roshan, you need to know about his fitness secrets that lead him to stay muscular and active.

1. He exercises using weights, resistance machines, and cardio

The key to Hrithik's extremely fit body is to develop a love affair with weights and let them mould you. The big star, a fitness lover, follows a rigorous four-day workout regimen to stay in shape and keep up a stunning buff physique. He uses weights, cardio, and strength training in his workout.

2. His meals are high on protein

He eats every three hours and adheres to a rigid diet. He has a diet high in protein, with 80 gm of protein in each of his regular meals. In addition, he consumes a lot of fruits, veggies, and fiber-rich carbohydrates. He enjoys eating sweet potatoes, seafood, and salmon. Even though the actor is a passionate fan of Indian food and chocolate, even when he is not on a tight diet, he knows how to balance his meals.

3. He disapproves of steroids

Anybody who suggests using steroids to get Hrithik Roshan's physique wants you to take the easy way out. If, like the actor, you want to discover your body's actual potential, by all means, take health supplements, but definitely stay away from steroids. Steroids have an impact on metabolism and fat storage processes in the body. This can make you hungrier, which could lead you to gain weight and especially result in excess fat deposits.

4. Find a workout buddy

Having an exercise partner will always be beneficial when your motivation is low. In Hrithik's scenario, he frequently asks his precious sons to practise push-ups alongside him. You and your workout partner can encourage one another. You actually feel more motivated to exercise when you exercise with a companion. You'll work harder and achieve better results if you and your partner support one another.

Follow these workout tips in your goal to achieve a body like the celebrity to get some serious inspiration to advance in your own fitness routine.

