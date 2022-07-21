4 Fitness lessons you need to learn from John Abraham

Even before becoming a Bollywood sensation, John Abraham was well-known for his incredible body in the modelling industry. He currently possesses one of B-Town's greatest physiques, with strong shoulders, biceps that protrude, and six-pack abs. The John Abraham fitness and dietary routine has always been the talk of the Showbiz community for getting a lean, extremely strong body and cut washboard abs. John Abraham is undoubtedly a role model for us all when it comes to ageing gracefully. He is in the finest shape of his life and just turned 49 last December.

Here are 4 tips from the actor's workout routine that you can use to stay in shape and get some inspiration for your own fitness regimens.

1. Embrace ageing

Living your best life and being in good bodily and mental health are the keys to ageing gracefully. With the correct care, you can age better than a bottle of wine, and John Abraham surely lives by this maxim. If you're one of those people who dislikes ageing, your best bet is to put it off by working out frequently. John pushes his body at the gym every day without fail, very much like this.

2. Say no to sugar

In an interview, the actor admitted that it has been three decades since he last ate Kaju Katli, saying that sugar is more hazardous than smoking cigarettes. John abstains from aerated drinks for the same reason he thinks sugar is the world's worst poison. In addition to causing weight gain, over intake of sweetened foods and beverages, according to health experts, also raises the risk of heart disease and blood sugar issues.

3. Missing breakfast harms the body rather than making it shed pounds

Your blood sugar levels decrease when you first wake up, so you need a nutrient-dense breakfast to keep you going throughout the day and jump-start your metabolism. It also provides the energy you need to accomplish your goals and improves your concentration at work. The actor consumes a lot of protein-rich morning food to maintain his well-defined muscles. He doesn't indulge in cheat meals and prefers to eat light for both lunch and dinner.

4. Take up a sport

The well-known actor is a huge football fan. Given his passion for the game, the Bollywood star also owns and manages the NorthEast United FC, an Indian professional football team with its home base in Guwahati. The actor from Batla House frequently uses his Instagram account to display his talents. But if football isn't your thing, you can still grab the lads and play a game of cricket to get some exercise. It's always a good idea to combine exercise and sport. As a result of this process, your entire body becomes more fit and you gain strength and flexibility. Additionally, cross training might assist in breaking up the monotony of routine exercise.

This model-turned-star embodies what many women envision as their ideal fairy-tale boy. It's his commitment to fitness that not only makes him appear extremely fit but also reflects in his most recent movie picks.

