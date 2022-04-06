4 At home no equipment full-body workouts

Strength training at the gym or taking a class at a fitness studio is fantastic, but sometimes you just want to work out at home or on vacation, or on a business trip, or wherever you happen to be. While most of us don't have 24-hour access to a full-service gym loaded with weights and equipment, the truth is that you can work your complete body without them.

Here are 4 at home no equipment workouts for you to do it.

1. Bridge

Using a bridge, you can activate your core and posterior chain (the backside of your body). This is an excellent warm-up exercise. To do this, lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides. Raise your bottom off the ground, bracing your core and pushing through your feet, until your hips are completely extended, squeezing your glutes at the top. Return to the starting position slowly and repeat.

2. Squats

Squats burn calories and may aid in weight loss. They also reduce the likelihood of knee and ankle injuries. To do this, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes slightly turned out. As you lower into a squat, bend your knees and push your hips back. Maintain a strong core, a high chest, and a flat back. To return to the beginning position, push through your heels. Squeeze your buttocks all the way to the top.

3. Forearm plank

Planks are a full-body exercise that needs strength and balance. They work the core hard. Assume a plank position on your forearms for this. From head to toe, your body should make a straight line. Make sure your lower back and hips aren't sagging. Maintain the position for 30 to 1 minute.

4. Bicycle crunch

The bicycle crunch is a bodyweight workout that works your core muscles. You can practice bicycle crunches by lying flat on your back and squeezing your lower back onto an exercise mat. Lift your shoulder blades off the mat with your hands behind your head.

Whether you're searching for a cardio boost or want to train your legs, butt, core, arms, or all of the above, there's a go-to exercise for everyone.

