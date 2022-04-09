4 Low impact exercises to help you stay fit

If you're new to working out, getting back into it, or have joint or injury concerns, low-impact cardio is a safe and effective form of exercise. Low impact exercise allows you to exercise while reducing stress or pressure on your joints. But keep in mind that just because it's low-impact doesn't mean you won't be sweating!

Below are 4 low-impact exercises that will help you stay fit with the pressure of staying off your feet.

1. Walking

Walking is by far the most popular low-impact workout because it is always available and free; simply lace up your favourite pair of walking shoes and place one foot in front of the other. If a leisurely stroll feels too easy, there are several options to increase the intensity: go for a hilly neighbourhood walk, walk at a quick pace, or hold hand weights to raise your heart rate.

2. Yoga

This ancient exercise will have you experiencing the heat but not the pain. Aside from being a terrific method to find and sustain happiness throughout the day, practising yoga provides a variety of benefits for adults, ranging from flexibility to stronger bones to stress reduction. To avoid strain or injury, it's essential to begin slowly if you're new to yoga. Aerial yoga is another option for taking your practice to new heights.

3. Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact activity that provides significant cardiovascular benefits while also sculpting your entire body. Swimming is roughly 800 times denser than air, so while it is the perfect full-body workout, it is far from easy. If swimming laps becomes too monotonous for you, a water aerobics class might be a fun way to mix things up.

4. Pilates

Pilates is a type of low-impact exercise that attempts to strengthen muscles while also improving posture and flexibility. A normal Pilates session lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Pilates can be done with or without apparatus (more on that below), but the routines will always entail slow, precise movements and breath control.

If you're restricted for any reason, make sure you're strong and stable before progressing to more challenging workouts.

