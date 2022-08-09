4 Meal hacks to tackle mid-day slump and regain focus

Are you finding it difficult to focus on the work after the first half? Does the mid-day blues hit hard and make you want to take nap at your desk? Well, you are not alone. A lot of us feel the overwhelming sensation of a mid-day slump which is basically defined as exhaustion or fatigue. This can easily take a toll on our energy levels while making us drowsy and lethargic. Fortunately, we can get rid of such feelings by paying heed to the meal, the way of consuming it and changing some lifestyle habits. Here we bring you a list of 4 meal hacks to tackle the mid-day slump and regain focus.

Pay heed to stable energy

One of the most common reasons behind afternoon crashes is decreased blood sugar levels which makes us feel tired and lethargic. It could be due to consuming huge spaced-out meals which result in an unexpected inflow of energy or it can happen because of the skipped or no meals at all right from the beginning of the day. Make sure that you don’t rely on such eating patterns and instead consume small and frequent meals along with snacks in between your meals to avoid doziness.

Water throughout the day

Water is a much-underrated nutrient! It is vital to keep the body hydrated to avoid the risk of dizziness, fatigue, lowered mental acuity, irritability, nausea, and cramping. Water deficiency can interfere with your memory functioning while making you feel lethargic. Moreover, high quantities of water flush out toxins from the body and replenish electrolytes which aid in smooth bodily functions. Sugar-free sports drinks, milk, and coconut water can also be added to the diet to meet the hydration needs.

Build your meals considering all three macronutrients

One sturdy reason behind the juiced-up oomph and afternoon slump is relying on a single nutrient. Carbs, fats and proteins are extremely important for the body and we have to build our meal with a significant mix of all the macronutrients to decrease the risk of low blood sugar and energy levels. This will aid in balancing the internal system of our body while keeping the mind active even after eating.

Choose carbs, especially whole grains

Whole grains consist of all three vital parts of the seed—the bran, the germ and the endosperm and due to their not-so-much refinement, they are enriched in nutrients like fibre, B vitamins, vitamin E, iron, trace minerals, protein and unsaturated fat. Because of the high fibre content, the digestion of whole grains is a slow and steady process that gradually amps up blood sugar and leads to stabilised energy levels.

