4 Medical equipments on your fingertips: Spy on your health status anytime anywhere

Inappropriate eating and sleeping habits can lead to some adverse effects on your health which you might come in contact with later. Thus, it is important to pay heed to your health status everyday. Scroll down and check out the vital medical gadgets that you need to possess.

1. Pulse Oximeter Fingertip

This Pulse Oximeter is the most important medical equipment that you should possess amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a portable, convenient and a non-invasive device. You can use it to monitor arterial hemoglobin oxygen saturation widely popular as SpO2. One can also spy on the pulse rate anytime anywhere. This oximeter has a bright LED light that effectively makes you aware of your pulse strength.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 509

2. Goldline Talking Automatic Digital Bp Monitor Machine with MDI technology

The techno-savvy talking BP monitor machine is all that you need to keep an eye on your blood pressure levels. The reading displayed by the machine is clinically accurate. It has the capability to detect pulse irregularities within seconds. The monitor indicates normal, prehypertension, and hypertension state of your body.

Price: Rs. 2800

Deal: Rs.1549

3. Welrock M4 Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band

This fitness band is an everyday accessory that you need to spy on your health status. With this fitness band you can keep a record of your activities, blood pressure levels, and heart rate. This advanced technology medical equipment has a sensor that monitors sleep and step tracking abilities. Nevertheless, this band is sweat and water resistant.

Price: Rs. 2150

Deal: Rs. 599

4. Non-Contact Digital Laser Infrared Thermometer

Thermometer is the need of the hour in current times. This Non-Contact Digital Laser Infrared Thermometer is similar to a gun that can deliver accurate results in 0.5 seconds. This medical equipment can help you to keep an eye on the temperature levels anytime anywhere. The pluspont is it measures body temperature within seconds, and does not bother the patient during crucial resting sessions.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1199

The current scenario has compelled us to constantly spy on our health status. With these clinically approved medical equipment one does not have to commute and visit a doctor regularly. Protect your pink health with these techno-savvy gadgets in a trouble-free manner.

