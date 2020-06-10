4 Mindful breathing practices to boost your physical and mental health

Breathing techniques can help you to feel relaxed and reduce the chances of developing health diseases. Check out these 4 breathing practices that can help to improve physical and mental well-being.

Several people might experience stress and anxiety while dealing with the harsh reality of times like these, which is why it is important to maintain your physical and mental health. Practising some breathing techniques can help boost your physical and mental wellbeing. Controlled breathing is one of the best ways to lower your stress levels and keep a calm mind. When you breathe deeply, it sends a message to your brain to calm down and relax.

Try taking a deep breath and let it out – you will notice an instant difference in how you feel. Your breath is a powerful tool that can bring positive change to your life by calming your mind. Not only does it help you relax, but it also alleviates the symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and other health issues. It also helps normalize emotions, keep the brain sharp and reduce impulsivity.

Here are 4 breathing practices for better physical and mental health.

1. Mindful Breathing

This is a basic method where you need to focus your attention on breathing. The idea is to focus on the rise and fall of your chest and sensation of the nostrils as you inhale and exhale. Ideally, it should be done in a comfortable position with your eyes closed to help you focus. But you can do it anywhere, especially in stressful situations.

2. 4-7-8 breath

This method is also known as “relaxing breath.” You should start with breathing in for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 7 seconds and finally releasing it for 8 seconds. Experts believe that it helps reduce anxiety, manage cravings, control anger and induce better sleep. However, if you experience lightheadedness during the process, you should stop or modify the lengths of your breath.

3. Belly Breathing

Also known as diaphragmatic breathing, this technique helps relax the mind, lower heart rate, control blood pressure, cope with mental health problems and improve the ability to perform better.

Begin with sitting or lying in a comfortable position. Put one hand on your belly and other on the chest. Inhale through the nose, and let your stomach push your hand out. Try not to move your other hand. Exhale using pursed lips as you tighten the belly muscles, keeping your upper hand completely still.

4. Alternate Nostril Breathing

This is a yoga breathing practice, also known as nadi shodhana pranayama. It helps relax, reduce stress, improve heart health, lung and respiratory endurance, and more.

Begin with sitting in a comfortable position. Cross your legs and place your left hand on your left knee. Put your right-hand thumb on the right nostril and inhale with your left one. Then, close the left nostril and inhale with the right nostril. Continue to do this for 5 minutes.

Things to keep in mind:

1. Don’t try to force it. It can make you stressed and lead to severe consequences if done regularly.

2. Wear comfortable clothes when you practice these breathing techniques.

3. If you feel dizzy or lightheaded, slow your breathing. Stop in case this doesn’t work.

4. Consult a professional before doing these, especially if you suffer from a health disease.

