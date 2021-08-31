4 Mistakes that expecting mothers should avoid

Only after one month into the pregnancy, there’s a to-do-list given to the woman. From the foods that one should eat, to the amount of rest one should take, everything is covered under this list. However, no matter how much effort one puts in, there’s no way one can master this art. There is always a scope to learn, unlearn and relearn. With that being said, here is a list of a few things that often go unnoticed and expecting mothers end up doing it, but it is a big no.

Vibing to the tune of wine: No matter how many people tell you that wine or alcohol, in a moderate amount, is safe to consume, doctors suggest otherwise. There can be contradicting opinions here, but there’s nothing wrong with being on the safe side.

Giving your house a clean-up: It is always a good idea to stay away from dust and pollen. While it doesn’t sound much of a deal, engaging in deep cleaning of your houses will do more harm than good. After all, nobody wants to develop allergies during an already uncomfortable phase. So, next time you are bored, pick your favourite book and go on.

Exercise: A healthy and active lifestyle has become an integral part of our lives during the pandemic. Yoga, work out, meditation and what not, everyone is on the go. But, if you are an expecting mother, it is advised that you don’t exercise heavily. Instead, you can take to doing prenatal yoga. However, if you have been working out for as many years as you can remember, then you don’t need to completely give up on it, but at your doctor’s discretion.

A hot bath is all one needs: What if we tell you that it’s time to ditch your hot bath sessions? Yes, you read that right. It, however, is one of the most difficult things to do. More so, if you love relaxing in a bathtub. The reason is hot water can hike up your body temperature, which can further lead to birth defects in your child.

