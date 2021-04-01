4 POWERFUL home remedies to get rid of tanning and bring back the glow

A tan is caused by constant exposure to the sun and can lead to skin damage. Try these effective and powerful home remedies to remove the tanning and to bring back the lustre and shine of your skin.

Tanning is a common problem that is a result of prolonged exposure to sunlight. The harsh rays from the sun can make your skin look dull and can even lead to sunburn. Sure, sunscreen does protect your skin to some extent but isn’t completely foolproof against the harsh sun rays.

Constant exposure to the sun can also lead to heatstroke and a suntan can lead to skin damage and burn the skin. So we have for you some easy and effective remedies to soothe your skin and to get rid of the suntan by ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen pantry. Here are 4 simple home remedies to remove tanning.

Tomato

Tomato is rich in vitamin C and is packed with antioxidants. It is effective in fighting cellular damage and contains lycopene which acts as a natural sunscreen. To use tomato, simple mash it and apply its juice to the tanned areas. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes and then wash with cold water.

Curd and Honey

Honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties whereas curd acts as a bleaching agent and exfoliates the skin. To use this home remedy, simple mix 1 tbsp of honey with 2 tbsp of curd and apply it to the affected areas. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse with water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is famous for its numerous skin benefits. It helps in protecting the skin from sun damage and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that soothe the skin and help in getting rid of the tan. Apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel on your skin and leave it overnight. Rinse with water the next morning.

Gram flour

Gram flour helps in lightening the skin tone and in removing the dullness caused by tanning and bringing back the lustre and glow of the skin. To use this home remedy, simply mix 1 ½ tbsp of gram flour with a pinch of turmeric powder and 2 tbsp of cold milk. Apply this to the affected area and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

