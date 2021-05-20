4 Precautions to take after your first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine

Did you recently get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? Have a look at some precautions that you should take after getting jabbed.

COVID-19 is everywhere. It is spreading like wildfire. At such a time, the only way out is getting vaccinated. The two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in India are Covishield and Covaxin. Since your body starts creating antibodies after getting vaccinated, you might experience headache, body ache, fever and chills after your vaccination.

There have been many reports wherein many people who have already been vaccinated are still contracting the virus. This is because most people after getting their first dose of vaccination, believe that they are totally immune after getting the first dose of the vaccine and stop taking precautions to protect themselves against the virus. But even after getting vaccinated, it is important to take some necessary precautions. Here are the precautions that you should be following after getting the COVID vaccine.

1. After getting your vaccination, don’t stop wearing your mask. After the first dose, you may develop a certain amount of immunity against the virus, but it does not mean that you cannot be a carrier of the virus. So wear your mask whenever you step out of the house.

2. Continue following the social distancing protocols. Avoid crowded places and maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people.

3. It is normal to develop fever or experience shivers, body ache or headache after getting vaccinated. You can take paracetamol tablets and take plenty of rest. Avoid any strenuous physical activity for 2-3 days after getting vaccinated.

4. Although there isn’t any evidence that consumption of alcohol after getting vaccinated may cause any adverse effects since some people might experience some side effects like fever or body ache, it is best to avoid alcohol consumption for a few days after getting jabbed.

Also Read: Pets and COVID 19: Here’s everything you need to know

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×