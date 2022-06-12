4 Protein-rich recipes you can toss up in just 30 minutes

Are you trying to amp up your protein intake and whenever you think of a high-protein meal, all you can contemplate is omelette or dal chawal? Well, we can’t deny the healthful qualities of these dishes but having the same dish every day can be quite boring. If you want to break the monotony of the everyday dishes without compromising on the nutritional profile of the macro-nutrient protein, then the below-mentioned recipes can be tossed in under 30 minutes and that too, with some basic ingredients available in your pantry. Both high in wholesomeness and deliciousness-these delights will drool you over their flavour and aroma. We know you are already slurping! Put on your apron and let’s get started.

1. Tofu and sprouts pulao

Ingredients required

50 grams sprouted moong dal

20 grams sprouted lobia

Half cup scrambled tofu

100 grams rice

1 tomato (diced)

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

Red chilli powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon jeera

2 tablespoon ghee

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Coriander (chopped)

Salt as per taste

Water, as much needed

Method:

Take a pressure cooker and heat ghee in it. Add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste and sauté well. Once done, mix tomatoes, chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and cook until you smell the aroma.

Add the scrambled tofu, sprouts, and rice and stir fry well.

Now, fill water in it and pressure cook on a medium flame for 2 whistles.

Sprinkle chopped coriander leaves before serving.

2. Desi spicy poached eggs

Ingredients required

4 Eggs

20 grams onions, chopped

20 grams tomatoes, chopped

20 grams coriander chopped

1 teaspoon chopped chillies

Red chilli powder as per the taste

Salt and black pepper powder as per the taste

½ teaspoon garam masala

2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a pan and heat olive oil in it. Stir fry the onions, chillies, tomatoes and dry spices until you smell a soft fragrance.

Now, slow down the heat and crack the eggs over this mixture.

Once the side is cooked, flip on the other side and cook well.

When both the sides are cooked properly, turn down the heat and sprinkle chopped coriander over it.

Serve hot.

3. Soya bhurji

Ingredients required

200 grams soya (boiled and scrambled)

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

½ inch ginger (grated)

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of turmeric powder

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Red chilli powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon oil

Coriander leaves

Method

Take a pan and heat oil in it. Add cumin seeds and ginger paste and sauté well. Mix tomatoes and fry them until becomes soft.

Sprinkle turmeric powder, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder and stir well until you can smell a sweet aroma.

Now, add the scrambled soya to the mixture and stir well.

Garnish with coriander leaves and relish with bread, and roti or use it as a stuffing in homemade wraps.

4. Twisted amaranth and quinoa porridge

Ingredients required

2 cups quinoa

1 cup of amaranth

1 onion (sliced)

1 tomato (chopped)

2 green chillies (chopped)

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 cup spinach puree

1/2 cup yoghurt

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Chilli powder as per the taste

2 teaspoon olive oil

Coriander leaves (chopped)

Method

Take a pan, heat olive oil in it and sauté ginger garlic paste. Now, stir fry the onions and tomatoes and let it cook properly.

Add the spinach puree, green chilli, salt, pepper, and chilli powder and cook until you smell the aroma of all the ingredients.

Now, add the cooked quinoa and amaranth to the pan and mix everything well. Now, pour the yoghurt and stir.

Sprinkle the chopped coriander leaves before serving.

