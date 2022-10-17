4 Reasons that will compel you to include lotus root in your diet

Since ancient times, the lotus blossom has served as a wonderful symbol of purity and divine beauty in many Asian nations. As India’s national flower, it is a crucial component of our cultural and religious traditions. Furthermore, it is a breathtakingly lovely bloom that spreads its roots throughout the floor of a lake, stream, river, or other body of water. The long, woody component known as the lotus root is attached to the pad's base. But little did you know that this nifty ingredient was also used in herbal therapy centuries ago! Here are some reasons including the health benefits you stand to gain by having also use it in natural or powdered form.

1. Brings down your stress levels Although lotus blooms are frequently associated with calmness and peace, the lotus root actually brings about the tranquillity that people seek. This is mainly due to the Pyridoxine present in an element of the vitamin B complex, that interact directly with the brain to regulate your mood and mental health. It is said to reduce stress, headaches, and irritation. 2. It is a delicious cooking ingredient Once it is harvested, the root can be cleaned, then cut into pieces for cooking. Many Asian dishes use it in cooking soups and it is widely used in stir fry form making a quick snack. It can also be braised, deep-fried with honey and chilli, or prepared in other intriguing ways. 3. It facilitates digestion A good serving of dietary fibre can be found in the woody, fleshy lotus root. A sufficient intake of this can improve nutrient absorption in your body while also easing your time in the bathroom with no chance of constipation. 4. Beneficial for blood circulation Lotus root can be an excellent way to boost energy levels and blood circulation when included in a balanced diet. The considerable amounts of iron and copper found in lotus roots contribute to the lowering the risk of anaemia and enhancing vitality and blood flow.