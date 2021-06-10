4 Reasons why you should track your periods and how to do it

Can’t keep a check on your menstrual cycle? Here are 4 reasons why you should know more about your monthly menstrual cycle and symptoms related to it.

Keeping a track of your menstrual cycle can be daunting, especially when you forget to make a note on your calendar and you’re left guessing each time of the month whether the date is near or not. You start getting cramps in your belly but you’re unsure of the cause. You have a feeling of uncertainty in your mind whether it is the period cramps or just regular stomach bloating because of poor bowel movements.

Either way, it would be really helpful to know the exact date of when you are about to start your periods.

It helps in predicting mood swings. It helps in keeping a track of your menstrual cycle and knowing if they are regular as irregular periods could mean some trouble related to your health. It helps in predicting mood swings, PMS and other symptoms.

The reason for your acne. You can predict if the acne and stomach bloating is caused due to periods. Acne can be a common problem that occurs in women during the time of periods. It helps in knowing this could be one of the possible reasons for your troubled skin.

Tracking ovulation. Tracking can also give you a better idea of the ovulation time period and when you are fertile which can help with women who are trying to become pregnant.

It helps to understand the pattern of your cycle and the symptoms related to it. If the pattern of your menstrual cycle is irregular or you are having delayed periods then it could be of concern. You should get it checked by the doctor and tell them about other symptoms related to it.

How to track your periods:

Download an app. Apps are there for a reason which is to make your lives easier. Make use of technology on your smart phones and download from various apps related to period tracking. You will find several options on your play store related to period apps. You can store all your data in there and the app will automatically detect your cycle, period date, ovulation phase, symptoms and more.

