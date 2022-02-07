Are you feeling a little under-appreciated by yourself? Many factors, such as family caregiving responsibilities, work, social commitments, and others, can prevent us from taking care of ourselves. When it comes to taking care of our emotional health and well-being in the midst of these changes, practicing self-care is more important than ever.

Here are 4 self- care tips to boost your mental health.

1. Learn to say ‘NO’

Saying ‘no’ is an act of self-care. The ability to say "no" is closely related to self-confidence. People with low self-confidence and self-esteem are often afraid of offending others and tend to prioritize others' needs over their own, especially if you're a natural people-pleaser. Saying ‘no’ sometimes gives you space to say “yes” to new opportunities and experiences.

2. Write a gratitude journal

Journaling is a tool for processing complex thoughts and emotions, which promotes positive thinking and self-talk. It can help you become more aware of your anxiety and depression by clearing your mind of mental clutter, focusing your mind, and increasing your awareness of your thoughts and feelings.

3. Surround yourself with positive people

Surrounding yourself with people who lift you up is an important part of self-care. You don't have time or space in your life for negativity or toxicity. People who have strong family or social ties are generally healthier than those who do not have a support network. Make plans with supportive family and friends, or look for activities that will allow you to meet new people, such as a club, class, or support group.

4. Meditate

Meditation has numerous physical and emotional benefits. It reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, connects you to your inner self, promotes self-discovery, increases emotional intelligence, self-awareness, gratitude, and improves sleep. Furthermore, depending on how you tailor your meditation practice, you can choose to focus on a specific domain or aspect of your life.

It's important not to try to fix yourself too quickly. Don't be too ambitious. Take baby steps and gradually introduce new habits. If something isn't working, try something different.