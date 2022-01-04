4 Signs a person is going into depression

One of your close friends snapped at you and walked away. What would you do? Try to look for an answer for such unusual behaviour or take it on your ego and say ‘I don’t care’. Most probably it will be the latter. It is rare that we try to find answers to people’s behaviour before judging them.

However, if you see a sudden change in someone’s behaviour, often, it can be a result of a psychological issue or mental illness. So, before you judge people based on their behaviour it’s imperative to try and find out the reason behind it.

Here are 4 signs that suggest a person is going into depression and needs your help.

Sudden social withdrawal

If a person you know who has been a social butterfly for as long as you can remember has started withdrawing from the surroundings and is breaking all social contact, there are chances that he or she may be suffering from depression. So, if you see such a sign, make sure to gain their confidence and make them talk about what is bothering them. Once you are sure, it is depression, or even if you aren’t, convince them to seek professional help.

Feeling of guilt

If a person is always blaming him or herself and is in the grip of guilt and lack of confidence, which hasn’t been the case before, it may signal that they are going into depression. Such feelings can trigger suicidal thoughts, so it’s important to assure such people that there’s nothing wrong with them and whatever happened wasn’t their fault. They might need constant reassurance and your faith. Also, seeking professional help at the earliest is advised.

Lack of interest in daily activities

Another sign of a person suffering from depression or falling prey to it is losing interest in day-to-day activities. If you know someone who used to be extremely excited about doing even the little things and is now avoiding them, there are chances they might be having depression. So, talk to them about it and extend help.

Anxiety, stress and fidgety behaviour

Another important sign that proves a person might be becoming a victim of depression is constant anxiety, high-stress levels and fidgety behaviour. If a person seems uneasy and uncomfortable and doesn’t pay attention to what you are saying or telling them, or have frequent episodes of crying, it is possible they are suffering from depression. So, address the issue, get in touch with them and help them sail through it.