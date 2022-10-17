4 skincare ingredients to avoid while breastfeeding

The journey to becoming a mom is one of the greatest joys of life but it can also be overwhelming! Paying extra heed and special care towards your health and skin is a door to your nourished baby. As you embark on your breastfeeding journey, you just can’t look back and start your OTC remedies for skin care. Such chemical formulated products can hamper the process of breastfeeding and the ingredients used in them are all not safe for you and your baby’s health. Here is a list of 4 skincare ingredients that a breastfeeding mama should steer clear of. Retinol

Synonymous with Vitamin A, retinol is an antioxidant that is mostly found in multiple skincare products. This ingredient is prominent to treat hyperpigmentation and decreases acne while building the production of collagen, providing you with healthy and supple skin. Retinol is highly in buzz but during the period of breastfeeding, say no to this ingredient as it can cause redness, irritation, dryness and itchiness to your baby because of the skin-to-skin contact.

Salicylic Acid Plenty of OTC cosmetic products possess salicylic acid that can significantly work on acne, and clear pores while reducing oil and inflammation on the skin. Though the acid does not gets transferred or absorbed in the blood, it can create infections or skin problems to the baby’s skin. Oxybenzone The chemical Oxybenzone is found in sunscreens that are touted to provide protection from ultraviolet rays. Various studies said that this chemical is quite harmful to your baby during breastfeeding. This chemical can transfer into your breast milk and can bring irritation, rashes, and hives to your baby. A mineral sunscreen can be utilised to keep your baby all hale and hearty.