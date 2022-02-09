4 Sleep habits that can help you lose weight

Since time immemorial, many people have wished to lose weight. There has already been a lot of debate about which foods to eat and which exercises to do in order to shed those unwanted extra kilos from the body. However, did you know that your sleep, the most natural and simple way of resting, can help you lose weight? Sleep can be just as important as exercise and nutrition when it comes to losing weight.

Here, we bring you four changes you can make to improve your sleep and lose weight.

1. Limit caffeine

Caffeine can stay in the body for 6 to 9 hours after consumption. This can make falling asleep difficult for caffeine sensitive people. Even if it does not appear to prevent you from falling asleep, having remnants of the stimulant in your system can reduce the amount of deep sleep you get.

2. Limit how much alcohol you drink at night

Because alcohol is a sedative, it may help you fall asleep faster. However, because you will most likely fall into a deep sleep quickly, it can disrupt your sleep cycles, causing an imbalance and lowering the overall quality of your sleep. As a result, you're more likely to sleep for fewer hours and have more sleep disruptions.

3. Observe strict kitchen hours

Even if you eat more food during the day, nighttime fasting aka closing the kitchen early may help you lose more weight. Late-night eating can disrupt your sleep, most likely by inhibiting the natural release of melatonin, which plays an important role in regulating your natural sleep-wake cycle.

4. Stay away from gadgets

You may not understand the reasoning, but the radiation emitted by mobile phone screens and other electronic devices are harmful to your health. They have a negative impact on your sleep hygiene and prevent you from getting enough rest. Switch off your phone and other electronic devices and try to avoid them at all costs during the night.

Furthermore, eating small, nutrient- dense meals can help you get better sleep and help in weight loss. Do try these tips to make your snoozing longer and more restful.

