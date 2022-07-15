4 Sushmita Sen’s fitness lessons that’ll inspire you

Sushmita Sen never fails to wow with her workouts, which is why she is the perfect fit girl. The former Miss Universe follows a holistic fitness regimen. She frequently shares thrilling videos of herself doing new things, such as aerial yoga and martial arts, on her social media profile. Many people are inspired and motivated by her commitment to fitness. And she makes certain that her two daughters accompany her on this voyage.

Here we bring you 4 fitness lessons that you can learn from Sushmita Sen in order to achieve that active and fit body.

1. Consider gymnastics

Gymnastics training focuses on building core strength, reflexes, whole-body muscle movement and flexion, and balance. Sen likes to keep things mellow throughout her training by doing hard-core gymnastics with rings. Seeing Sushmita Sen use gymnastic rings for strength training on social media is very inspiring.

2. A diet to remember

It's apparent that you don't get to appear as fit and gorgeous as Sushmita Sen without working hard! Sushmita also eats a well-balanced diet that is rich in nutrients. She never skips a meal, and veggies and grilled fish are staples in her diet. She also made certain that she has been always properly hydrated.

3. There is no stopping

Sen is always on point, completing a variety of exercises that ease her into the process of healing her mind and soul. Sushmita Sen works out with her trainer on a variety of aerobic and resistance training regimens, stretching with yoga, and finishing with push-ups. Her workouts focus her core muscles, develop her lower body, and assist in sculpting her abs, making Miss Universe stronger.

4. A sense of balance

Symmetry and balance are important aspects of good living. Take Sen's advice and begin with yoga postures to strengthen your core. She has been experimenting with various yoga positions that can help with the glutes, pelvic floor muscles, inner thighs, quadriceps, and back. In the video below, the actress can be seen performing a yoga stance that exemplifies Sush's excellence. This Bollywood actress is natural at striking any stance. This is only one illustration of her competence.

If you want to stay active and make a change in your life, be inspired by what this well-known celebrity does to stay healthy and beautiful after 40.

