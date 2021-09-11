4 Things to keep in mind while losing weight

Shedding off those extra kilos can be a daunting task. More so, because of the changes that one has to make in his/her daily life. However, more often than not, during the weight loss phase our focus is to just get back in our shape and not stay healthy. Hence, people often end up making several mistakes.

Here is a list of things that one should keep in mind during the weight loss journey.

Stay more active: While the process may make you feel exhausted and out of motivation, it is important to stay active, otherwise laziness will take over you. Make some time out to go for an evening or an early morning walk. Exercise daily. Do yoga and meditation. If none of this is your cup of tea, engage actively in the household chores.

Hydration is key: The importance of water doesn’t need a special mention, it is out there in the open. Experts suggest that a normal person should drink at least 2.5 litres of water per day. If you are on a weight loss journey, you might consider it increasing to 3 litres, if not more.

Eat enough fruits: Fruits give you a lot of energy. Since you are losing weight, your energy levels may go down. Hence, it is imperative that your fruit intake is maximum during this time. You can also ask your dietician or nutrition for the required amount as per your diet.

Don’t skip breakfast: Many people tend to believe that skipping breakfast may help in losing weight quickly. However, if you are on a weight loss journey, or even if you are not, skipping breakfast is not a good option. Instead try to eat healthy food such as oats, ragi etc., or whatever your diet chart allows you to. But a healthy and light breakfast will help you stay energetic throughout the day.

